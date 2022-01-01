Go
Toast

Siam Sky

We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine.
With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.

78 Downeast Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rolls (fried)$8.50
Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce
Lunch Specials$13.50
Pad Thai Noodles$13.50
Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Wontons served with sweet black sauce
Chicken Satay$8.50
served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Crab Rangoon$8.50
Crispy wontons stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.50
Fried yellow rice with egg, chunks of pineapple, scallions, onions, cashews, raisins, carrots and peas
Fresh Rolls$8.50
Steamed rice paper wrapped with chicken, shrimp or tofu, rice noodles and vegetables, served with our homemade peanut sauce
Drunken Noodles *$13.50
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce
Fried Rice$13.50
Thai fried rice with egg, scallions, onions, peas and carrots
See full menu

Location

78 Downeast Highway

Ellsworth ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Amanda's

No reviews yet

Pizzas, burgers, salads, and more! We have something for everyone!

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Ellsworth, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

Wicked Munchies

No reviews yet

Online Ordering with a Take-out window.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston