Dammi Dammi

Popular Items

Cup of Soup$5.15
A seasonal soup
Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus$7.50
Charred Brussels Sprouts$6.50
Brussels Sprouts sous vide with honey, vinegar, and spices, then charred and served with walnuts and crispy bacon.
Moroccan Lamb Bowl$9.85
Juicy lamb leg meat slow cooked sous vide style in a marinade of pomegranate molasses and ras al hanout spices, served with rice or your choice of salad.
Shawarma Beef Bowl$8.45
Tender beef slow cooked sous vide style with aromatic Middle Eastern shawarma spices, served with your choice of rice or any salad and our signature Greek yogurt & cucumber tzatziki.
Falafel Bowl$7.65
Baked chickpea and herb patties served over your choice of rice or any salad, with our signature lemon & tahini dipping sauce.
Marinated Feta$4.80
Shrimp Chimichurri$6.50
Bacon-Wrapped Dates$7.25
Creamy dates stuffed with bleu cheese and wrapped in bacon before being baked to crispy & smooth perfection. Served with toasted almonds, pickled vegetables, and spicy honey.
Honey Harissa Chicken Bowl$7.95
Sweet and spicy chicken meat marinated in North African harissa pepper paste and slow cooked sous vide style, served with your choice of rice or any salad and our signature harissa sauce.
Location

128 N 13th St. Suite 144

Lincoln NE

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
