Cafe on the Square

Drinks - NA

Pepsi

$2.10

Diet Pepsi

$2.10

Mtn Dew

$2.10

Lemonade

$2.10

Root Beer

$2.10

Dr. Pepper

$2.10

Sierra Mist

$2.10

Cherry Pepsi

$2.10

Iced Tea

$2.10

Coffee

$1.17

Hot Tea

$1.17

Juice

$1.87

Milk

$1.87

Choco Milk

$1.87

Hot Cocoa

$1.87

Kid's Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.74

Grey Goose

$7.01

Titos

$4.67

Dbl Well Vodka

$5.84

Dbl Grey Goose

$10.51

Dbl Titos

$6.77

Well Gin

$3.74

Tanquerey

$4.67

Dbl Well Gin

$5.84

Dbl Tanquerey

$6.77

Well Rum

$3.74

Bacardi

$4.44

Captain

$4.67

Dbl Well Rum

$5.84

Dbl Bacardi

$6.54

Dbl Captain

$6.77

Well Tequila

$3.74

Patron

$7.01

Dbl Well Tequila

$5.84

Dbl Patron

$8.41

Well Whiskey

$3.74

Crown

$5.84

Jack

$4.91

Jameson

$5.84

Larceny

$5.14

MaCallan

$9.35

Makers

$5.84

Dbl Well Whiskey

$5.84

Dbl Crown

$8.76

Dbl Jack

$8.76

Dbl Jameson

$8.76

Dbl Larceny

$7.61

Dbl MaCallan

$14.02

Dbl Makers

$8.76

Amaretto

$4.44

Bailey's

$5.14

Coffee Liqeur

$3.74

Malibu

$3.97

Peach Scnapps

$3.50

Dbl Amaretto

$6.54

Dbl Bailey's

$7.24

Dbl Coffee Liqeur

$5.84

Dbl Malibu

$6.07

Dbl Peach Scnapps

$5.60

Wine

Merlot

$7.24

Cabernet

$7.24

Marquette

$7.24

Moscato

$6.31

Chardonnay

$6.31

Champagne

$2.97

Champagne

$3.04

Btl Merlot

$27.00

Btl Cabernet

$27.00

Btl Marquette

$27.00

Btl Moscato

$24.00

Btl Chardonnay

$24.00

Beer

Bud Light

$2.80

Busch Light

$2.80

Coors Light

$2.80

Michelob Ultra

$3.27

High Life

$2.80

Corona

$3.85

Fairy Nectar IPA

$5.60

Cider

$4.90

Jalapeno

$4.21

Bottle Rocket

$3.97

Nut Brown

$3.97

Shock Top

$3.97

Vanilla Blonde

$4.44

Zipline Porter

$4.44

All Day IPA

$3.97

6 pack Craft

$9.81

Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.84

Hawaiian Mimosa

$7.01

Fuzzy Mimosa

$7.01

Mimosa Flight

$5.84

Creamsicle Mimosa

$7.01

Tropical Mimosa

$7.01

Jalapeno Mary

$5.84

Bloody Mary

$5.84

Bloody Maria

$6.78

Mary NA

$3.97

White Russian

$6.07

Feelin` Peachy

$6.07

Boozy Hot Choc

$6.07

Rum Punch

$6.07

Old Fashioned

$7.94

Irish Coffee

$7.01

Pineapple Mule

$7.01

Straw Screwdriver

$6.08

Colorado Bulldog

$6.54

Drink Special

$5.84

Jalapeno Marg

$6.54

Long Island

$7.94

Mai Thai

$7.94

Margarita

$4.91

Moscow Mule

$7.01

Tequila Sunrise

$4.91

Drink Special

$5 Drink Special

$5.84

FAVORITES

Corner Breakfast

$9.35

Two eggs, prepared your way, hash browns, sausage, bacon or ham, and toast.

Avocado Toast

$9.90

Garlic toasted wheat bread with an avocado spread, topped with diced tomato, red onion, avocado slices and cracked black pepper. Served with two eggs prepared your way and fresh fruit. Add walnuts, chopped bacon or dried cranberries for .50 each.

Town Square

$9.35

Two fluffy pancakes or two slices of our old fashioned French toast, served with two eggs prepared your way and a choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage patties or a slice of ham.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.30

Spinach and herb tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, bacon, peppers, onions, and hash browns topped with melted cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of house salsa and pineapple salsa.

OMELETS

Everything Omelet

$10.55

Three egg omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, red and green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with cheddar-jack cheese and avocado. Served with hash browns and toast.

Cheese Lovers Omelet

$9.85

Three egg omelet topped with cheddar, swiss, and pepper jack cheese. Add bacon, sausage, or ham for .50 each. Served with hash browns and toast.

Garden Omelet

$10.05

Three egg omelet stuffed with red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, topped with cheddar-jack cheese and avocado with salsa on the side. Served with hash browns and toast.

SKILLETS

Chicken Fried Skillet

$12.85

Corned Beef Skillet

$10.30

Garden Skillet

$9.85

SWEET

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$3.75+

Old Fashioned French Toast

$8.20

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.05+

SAVORY

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.90

Biscuit & Gravy Sandwich

$7.95

A LA CARTE

Cranberry Nut Oatmeal

$6.55

French Toast (1pc)

$3.05

Eggs (1)

$1.90

Eggs (2)

$2.35

Fruit Cup

$3.75

English Muffin

$3.30

Toast

$2.10

Hash Browns

$2.60

Country Potatoes

$2.60

Side Bacon

$2.60

Side Sausage

$2.60

Side Ham

$2.60

STARTERS

Shrimp Sliders

$11.00

Bruschetta

$8.90

Fried Pickles

$7.95

SALADS

Cobb Salad

$10.30

Monterey Berry Salad

$12.65

Salmon Salad

$13.55

SOUPS

Soup of the Day - Cup

Soup of the Day - Bowl

HANDHELDS

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Reuben

$9.60

Cafe Club

$11.00

Garlic Grilled Cheese

$8.45

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.60

Salmon BLT

$11.95

Blackened Baja Chicken

$11.00

Monte Cristo

$9.85

BURGERS

On The Square Cheeseburger

$9.85

Cali Burger

$11.25

Breakfast Burger

$10.30

Blackened Blue Burger

$10.55

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.30

Patty Melt

$10.55

HOMESTYLE FAVORITES

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$10.30

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.15

Fish Basket

$11.25

Chicken Basket

$9.85

Mom's Meatloaf

$11.45

ENTREES

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.70

Tuscan Salmon

$17.76

Shrimp Scampi

$12.85

Spicy Chipotle Chicken & Sausage Penne

$12.15

Stir Fry

$12.85

Caprese Chicken

$11.95

SIDES

Fries

$2.80

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.80

Steamed Broccoli

$2.80

Corn

$2.80

Pasta Salad

$2.80

Side House Salad

$3.75

Dinner Roll

$0.47

Hash Browns

$2.57

Garlic Bread

$0.47

Side Ranch

$0.47

Side 1000

$0.47

Side Honey Mustard

$0.47

Side Salsa

$0.47

Side Aioli

$0.47

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.47

DESSERTS

Warm Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream

$3.75

NY Vanilla Cheesecake

$4.25

KIDS BREAKFAST

Kid's Pancakes

Kid's French Toast 2pc

Jr. Corner

KIDS LUNCH / DINNER

Kid's Cheeseburger

$4.44

Kid's Chicken Strips

$4.44

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.44

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.44
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cafe on the Square is a locally-owned full service restaurant that lives by the slogan "Big City Taste with Small Town Charm!" We offer our guests home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner; Nebraska brews and wines; and specialty drinks. The Cafe is located in the heart of downtown Seward -- a small town known for great holiday festivals, Concordia University, and a downtown square full of eclectic shops.

Website

Location

101 S 6th St, Seward, NE 68434

Directions

Gallery
Cafe on the Square image

