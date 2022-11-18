American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafe on the Square
561 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cafe on the Square is a locally-owned full service restaurant that lives by the slogan "Big City Taste with Small Town Charm!" We offer our guests home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner; Nebraska brews and wines; and specialty drinks. The Cafe is located in the heart of downtown Seward -- a small town known for great holiday festivals, Concordia University, and a downtown square full of eclectic shops.
Location
101 S 6th St, Seward, NE 68434
Gallery