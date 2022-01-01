Go
Darrell's Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

521 US Hwy 64/264 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

8pc Fried Chicken$12.99
Popcorn Shrimp$11.99
Sweet Tea$2.49
Choice of TWO Dinner$23.99
4 Piece Chicken$15.99
1 Lb Chicken Tenders$10.99
Sausage Biscuit$3.99
Child's Plate$7.99
Fried Chicken Biscuit$4.99
French Fries$2.29
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

521 US Hwy 64/264

Manteo NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Garden Deli & Pizzeria

Your friendly hometown pizzeria and sandwich shop.

Lost Colony Brewery & Tavern

"From the British Isles to the Barrier Islands"

Stripers Bar and Grille

Stripers Bar and Grille is a 3 floor restaurant with every seat overlooking the water.
Our first floor features steamed bar with view of the sound also outdoor patio and screened in porch, if you want to come by water, boat slips available when dinning in at Striper's
The second floor is a great family dining experience with views of Albemarle sound and full bar
Up top on the 3rd floor is the breathtaking view with outside deck dining and inside seating with the ultimate dining experience
We are committed to serving the freshest seafood. We buy local seafood when available and we make everything in the house from sauce's, dessert's dressing's, etc.
Stripers Bar and Grille is here to cater to your every need!
Where EVERYONE is a VIP!

Blue Water Grill

Come in and enjoy!

