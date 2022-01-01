Go
Toast

Dee's Diner

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1362 E 4th St • $

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Divey
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1362 E 4th St

Owensboro KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brew Bridge

No reviews yet

The Brew Bridge - Owensboro's only destination for locally brewed beer, food, 20+ taps, tons of bottles and cans and the best service. Live events weekly!

Y-Not Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

A fun and engaging atmosphere, where you can enjoy your lunch time as much as the pizza!

Thai Food Owensboro

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Food, right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Place your order & pay online then pull up to our pick-up window & we’ll get your order for you!
Thanks for choosing your Owensboro Beefs!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston