Deli-icious

The Local's Deli. Since 1992 serving breakfast, delicious coffee and our famous hot and cold sandwiches, panini's and salads.

SANDWICHES

1237 Prospect St • $

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Pastrami Melt$11.95
Thinly sliced piping hot pastrami with
melted Swiss cheese, avocado slices,
ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and
onions on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Turkey & Avocado Panini$10.95
Slices of roasted turkey breast with jack cheese, fresh avocado, spicy mustard and mayo. Melted and pressed on the grill. Served on tangy sourdough. Our most popular sandwich.
Chef’s Choice$10.95
Turkey breast, avocado, Swiss cheese, sprouts, tomato and onion on whole wheat bread with mayo and deli mustard.
The So-Cal Burrito$6.95
Two eggs, sliced avocado, jack cheese and tomato
Plain Chips
TBA - Turkey Breast, Bacon, Avocado$11.95
Turkey breast, bacon, avocado with jack cheese, sprouts, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread with mayo and deli mustard.
Lumber Jack$11.95
Crispy chicken filets topped with melted jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and ranch dressing on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Chopped Cobb Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, sliced hardboiled egg & avocado
Chicken Waldorf Sandwich$9.95
Creamy chicken salad made with chopped green apples, celery, cranberries and walnuts on whole wheat bread with lettuce
Italian Torpedo$11.95
Genoa salami, thinly sliced ham, pepperoni with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions, Italian dressing on a French roll with mayo and deli mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1237 Prospect St

La Jolla CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

