Go
Toast

Doc's Bar & Grill

Warwick Valley Winery's outdoor bar and grill!

114 Little York Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$12.00
HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GARDEN FRESH BASIL LEAF, GRATED PARMESAN
Four Cheese Pizza$12.00
Single Serve Pizza
Four Cheese:
Parmesan, Asiago, Manchego, Mozzarella, Onion, Lemon Zest, Basil & Basil Oil
Bourbon & Coke$8.00
A 1.5oz Pour of Black Dirt Four Year Bourbon and Coke on Ice. Delicious and Refreshing.
See full menu

Location

114 Little York Rd.

Warwick NY

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Warwick Valley Winery

No reviews yet

Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery is located in the foothills of the Hudson Valley. Our manicured grounds, gardens, and orchards span over 120 acres. We are the proud creators of the award-winning and New York’s original cider, Doc’s Cider. We are home to the first distillery in NYS since prohibition, American Fruits. We are the creators of the SFWSC Double Gold winning Black Dirt Bourbon. We offer a critically acclaimed wine collection, and we make a mean sangria and excellent cocktails. Our food is sourced locally, and we offer a gourmet farm-to-table style cuisine. We typically have talented musicians that play here every weekend, and we usually offer 4 music festivals during the summer months.

The Jolly Onion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

fourteen railroad

No reviews yet

Innovative food, handcrafted cocktails, contemporary ambiance, Mediterranean menu, Sunday brunch.

Westtown family deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston