Dog Watch Mystic

Serving authentic BBQ, seafood, salads, sandwiches, & more. We can accommodate special functions and cater both in-house or offsite. Contact catering to book your event.

20 Old Stonington Road

Popular Items

Chopped Pasta Salad$14.00
Chopped Cavatappi Pasta, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing.
Kale Salad$12.00
Chopped Kale with a Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette, Golden Raisins, Macadamia Nuts, and finished with Fresh Shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese.
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
10 Wings House Smoked and Tossed with Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Thai Chili. Ask for Sauce on the Side for Extra Crispy.
Side Cornbread$1.00
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer Battered Deep Fried Local Cod. Served with Fries and Coleslaw - OR Choose Two Different Sides.
Dog Watch Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Caramelized Walnuts, and Sharp Provolone Cheese with House Citrus Vinaigrette.
Brisket Platter$18.00
House Smoked Beef Brisket. Served with Au Jus, Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Chili Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.
Big Burger$14.00
8 oz. U.S.D.A. Prime Beef on a Toasted Brioche Roll. Design your Own.
Smoked Fried Chicken$15.00
House Smoked and Deep Fried Chicken with Mayo and Pickles on Toasted Brioche. Tangy Mustard Slaw on the Side.
Location

Stonington CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
