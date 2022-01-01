Go
Double Down Pub image
Bars & Lounges

Double Down Pub

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

97 Reviews

$

9031 County Rd WW

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markFresh Ingredients

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

9031 County Rd WW, Wisconsin Rapids WI 54494

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Kellner International Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Fish Fry-Craft Beer-Ribs-Prime Rib

Hoozels Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchor Bay Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the River Life!

Jennings & Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Double Down Pub

orange star4.1 • 97 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston