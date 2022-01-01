Kellner International Bar and Grill
Fish Fry-Craft Beer-Ribs-Prime Rib
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1204 80th St S • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1204 80th St S
Wisconsin Rapids WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Double Down Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Hoozels Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Anchor Bay Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy the River Life!
Jennings & Company
Come on in and enjoy!