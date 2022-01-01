Go
Toast

Kellner International Bar and Grill

Fish Fry-Craft Beer-Ribs-Prime Rib

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1204 80th St S • $

Avg 5 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

(2 PC) Fish Fry*$12.99
(3 PC) Fish Fry*$13.99
Spicy Cheese Curds*$8.99
Cheeseburger*
Shrimp Boil*$16.95
Chicken Tenders*$8.99
Cheese Curds*$8.99
Small French Fries*$2.99
Jumbo Shrimp*$17.99
Hamburger*

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1204 80th St S

Wisconsin Rapids WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Double Down Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hoozels Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchor Bay Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the River Life!

Jennings & Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston