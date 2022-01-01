Go
Toast

Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1

Our Mission Statement
This little business was founded in 1982 as part of our great free enterprise system.
We will work hard to give you quality, fresh, good-tasting food - served in a clean, friendly atmosphere.
We offer decent portions at fair prices...Doug

3638 NYS Route 281

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coleslaw$2.77
See full menu

Location

3638 NYS Route 281

Cortland NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rock Sports Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hyde Diner

No reviews yet

Hyde's Diner

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston