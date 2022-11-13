Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.

342 Reviews

$

301 East State Street

Ithaca, NY 14850

Popular Items

Latte
Cream Cheese
Round House

Breakfast

Served All Day!
6 Mile Creek

$11.95

Sourdough toast with avocado, aioli dressing, tomatoes, onions, and capers topped with lox

Big Buck

$6.30

Cage-free egg, green peppers, red onion and sausage in a whole wheat wrap

Big Sur

$6.75

Sausage, cage-free egg, tomato and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel

Bronx Bagel

$5.50

Cage-free egg with sausage on a bagel

Bronx w/ Cheddar

$6.40

Cage-free egg with sausage and Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Brooklyn Bagel

$5.50

Cage-free egg with bacon on a bagel

Brooklyn w/ Cheddar

$6.40

Cage-free egg with bacon and Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Bus Stop

$8.50

Chicken sausage, cage-free egg, tomato, & Pepper Jack cheese on sourdough bread panini pressed

California Sunrise

$6.75

Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel

Denver

$7.25

Cage-free egg, ham, red onion, green peppers, jalapeno peppers and Cheddar cheese in a garlic herb wrap

Earlybird

$8.75

Chicken sausage, cage-free egg, cream cheese, honey, apples, and melted Cheddar cheese on a sourdough bread

E.O.B.

$5.90Out of stock

Green olive cream cheese and egg salad on a toasted bialy

Eggs Christina

$4.95

Cage-free egg with ham on a bagel

Eggs Melissa

$4.75

Cage-free egg with melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Green St.

$7.65

Egg whites with arugula, pesto, tomato, and melted feta cheese on an English muffin

Huevos Senora

$7.75

Cage-free egg, avocado, fresh salsa and Cheddar cheese in a wheat wrap

Ira's Big Fish

$13.25

Cage-free egg with lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, & sprouts on buttered, toasted pumpernickel bread

Novie & The Eggs

$11.95

Egg salad, lox and red onion open faced on a bagel

OK Gramps

$12.25

Nova Lox, cage-free eggs, tomato and red onion open face on a toasted bialy

Power Plant

$9.25

JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel

Queens

$7.50

Egg salad, bacon and tomato open-faced on a bagel

Ryan's Favorite

$8.95

Cage-free egg with sausage, roasted red peppers, arugula & provolone cheese served warm on buttered toasted focaccia bread

Rise n Grind

$9.75

Pastrami, cage-free egg, jalapeno cream cheese, roasted red peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a croissant

Riviera

$7.20Out of stock

Cage-free egg, roasted red peppers, pesto, and mozzarella cheese in a garlic herb wrap

Round House

$8.95

Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted Pepper Jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel

Side Hash Brown

Side Hash Brown

$1.50

Crispy Hash Brown

Cage-Free Egg

$3.80

Cage-free egg on a bagel

Egg Whites

$4.30

Egg whites on a bagel

Bacon Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon Sandwich

Sausage

$4.50

Pork sausage on a bagel

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Chicken sausage on a bagel

Vegan Beyond Sausage

$5.00

Beyond Sausage on a bagel

Vegan JUST Eggs

$5.00

JUST Eggs on a bagel

Sandwiches

AMG

$8.95

Portobello mushroom, pesto, spinach, and Cheddar panini pressed on focaccia

Autumn Sky

$11.75

Smoked turkey, spinach, apples, bacon, Cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard on sourdough bread

Bay Burger

$9.50

Veggie burger with goat cheese, basil, sun dried tomatoes and chipolte aioli dressing on a multigrain roll

BBQ Jack

$8.00

Hot roast beef with BBQ sauce and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a sesame roll

BLT

$5.75

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or wrap

Buffalo St.

$9.50

Warm Chicken cutlet with Frank's Hot Sauce, parsley-garlic dressing, and lettuce served on a toasted sub roll.

C.T.B.L.T.

$7.50

Toasted sourdough bread with aioli dressing, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato

California Dreamin’

$9.95

Smoked turkey, avocado and coleslaw on hand-sliced multi-grain bread

Cayuga Croissant

$7.25

Avocado, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and parsley-garlic dressing on a croissant

Cheese Melt

$3.55

Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Muenster, Cheddar or Mozzarella melted open face on a bagel

Chicken Melt

$7.65

Homemade chicken salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

DeWitt Melt

$4.95

House-made coleslaw, tomato & Swiss, served warm on our fresh bialy

Fitz Blitz

$10.25

Hummus, local teriyaki seitan, avocado, spinach and tomato on toasted rye bread

Flat Rock

$10.25

Roast turkey, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil oil and balsamic vinaigrette on a baguette

Freshy

$8.25

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper panini pressed on ciabatta

Frickin' Chickin'

$12.00

Cage free chicken breast, pesto, asiago and mushrooms panini pressed on focaccia

Havanna Breeze

$7.65

Baked ham, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese with yellow mustard & mayonnaise panini pressed on a sub roll

Italian Summer

$9.25

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, roasted red peppers & tomato on a baguette

Javi

$10.25

Roast turkey, goat cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sprouts, and balsamic vinaigrette on toasted sourdough bread

Jonah’s Jive

$6.50

Homemade hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and parsley-garlic dressing on hand-sliced multigrain bread

Lindsey

$8.25

Roast turkey, mushrooms, parsley-garlic dressing and Muenster cheese melted on a bialy

Little Italy

$9.25

Cage free chicken breast, marinara sauce, spices & melted mozzarella cheese panini pressed on focaccia bread

Maggie's Farm

$7.50

Roast turkey, cranberry sauce, lettuce and aioli dressing on ciabatta bread

Mexican Bagel

$5.50

Jalapeno cream cheese, fresh salsa, and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Michigan Hollow

$8.15

A warm balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom with roasted red peppers, parsley-garlic dressing and melted provolone cheese on a multigrain roll

Milanese

$11.00

Cage-free chicken breast, roasted red peppers, pesto mayonnaise, provolone & Italian herbs panini pressed on our rosemary focaccia bread

New Yorker

$10.95

Pastrami, coleslaw, and Russian dressing topped with melted Swiss on a sesame roll

Octopus

$8.40

Roast turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on pumpernickel bread

Pinot Nawara

$11.50

Cage free chicken breast, tomato, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, sea salt, and pesto-mayo Panini pressed on ciabatta

Pizza Big Red

$8.40Out of stock

Marinara Sauce with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and chicken with melted mozzarella cheese

Pizza Garden

$8.40Out of stock

Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, red onions and tomato

Pizza Pesto

$6.95

Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese

Pizza Red

$4.50

Marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Pizza White

$4.50

Garlic butter with melted mozzarella cheese

Plant Based Parm

$10.95

Vegan chicken patty panini pressed on focaccia bread with basil, marinara sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

Renwick Reuben

$9.25

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing panini pressed on rye bread

Sheldon Court

$9.00

Smoked turkey, chipotle aioli, arugula, and Pepper Jack cheese panini pressed on southwest sourdough

Susie's Garden

$11.25

Local lemon teriyaki seitan, vegan mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts, on our multigrain bread

Sweet Rachel

$9.30

Smoked turkey, honeycup mustard, red onion and muenster cheese on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread

T-Burg with a Twist

$8.25

Albacore tuna salad with avocado and tomato on pumpernickel bread

Taughannock

$7.75

Cage free chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli dressing and barbecue sauce on a multi-grain roll

The Cutlet

$10.50

Chicken cutlet with Italian herbs, provolone, basil mayo & roasted red peppers served warm on our sub roll

Tuna Melt

$7.65

Albacore tuna salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel

Turkey Hill BLT

$9.75

Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli dressing on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread

Tuscan Verde

$10.25

Cage free chicken breast with pesto, fresh spinach, tomato and provolone cheese on rosemary focaccia bread

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread

Van Dorn’s Vegan

$5.95

Homemade hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato and sprouts on oatmeal wheat bread

Vegetarian Bagel

$5.75

Veggie cream cheese, tomato and melted Muenster cheese on a bagel

Viva Chelsea

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh basil, tomato, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper on rosemary focaccia bread

The Winner's Circle

$14.25

Cage free chicken breast, goat cheese, raspberry jalapeno jam, spinach, cheddar cheese and bacon panini pressed on southwest sourdough

Zabs

$9.15

Roast turkey, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella panini pressed on ciabatta bread

Zoe

$7.50

Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and cranberry sauce on a toasted rosemary salt bagel

Cream Cheese & Bagel Spreads

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper

Avo Toast #1

$8.95

Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes

Avo Toast #2

$9.95

Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with crispy bacon and feta cheese

Avo Toast #3

$8.95

Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with arugula and cage-free eggs

Butter

$2.25

Butter on your choice of a bagel

Butter & Honey

$2.95

Butter & Honey on a bagel

Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar

$2.75

Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar on a bagel

Cream Cheese

$3.40

Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel

Earth Balance

$2.25

Earth Balance on a bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.50+

Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel

Jam

$3.05+

Choice of Raspberry, Strawberry, Grape or Raspberry Jalapeno on a bagel

Lox & Cream Cheese

$11.50

On your bagel of choice

Lox Only

$9.20

Sliced Nova Lox on a toasted bagel

Nutella

$4.15

Nutella on a bagel

Nutella & Banana

$4.90

Nutella & Banana on a bagel

Peanut Butter

$3.15

Peanut Butter (crunchy or smooth) on a bagel

Peanut Butter & Banana

$3.90

Peanut Butter & Banana on a bagel

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.65

Peanut Butter & Jelly on a bagel

San Diego Bagel

$4.40

Cream cheese and raspberry jalapeno jam on a bagel

Side Hash Brown

$1.50

Crispy Hash Brown

Tofutti

$4.65

Plain Toffutti on a bagel

Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.50

Veggie or Veggie Lite cream cheese on a bagel

Whitefish Salad

$6.60

Whitefish on a bagel

Bowls & Salads

Brain Power

$11.00

Spring mix, quinoa, seared Ahi tuna with sesame seeds, avocado, grapes, walnuts, goat cheese, onion and balsamic vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$9.00

Kale and spring mix, edamame, cucumber, avocado, cage free chicken, pistachios, sunflower seeds, Green Goddess dressing

Med Fed

$9.00

Spring mix, quinoa, falafel, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, hummus, cucumber tzatziki dressing

Octoberfest

$9.00

Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), goat cheese, warned roasted root vegetables, almonds, carrots, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette

Protein Pizzazz

$9.00

Spring mix, quinoa, your choice of chicken or tofu, with carrots, broccoli, edamame, almonds, hard-boiled egg, peanut Thai dressing, and Sriracha

Santa Fe

$9.00

Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), avocado, roasted chicken, roasted corn, red onion, tortilla strips, tomatoes, fresh lime squeeze, radish slices, cilantro lime jalapeno vinaigrette

Sesame Street

$9.00

Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), cucumbers, sunflower seeds, warm portobello mushroom, sesame tofu, edamame, miso sesame ginger dressing

Truth Hurts

$11.00

Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), crispy bacon, red onion, avocado, walnuts, craisins, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.00

Grains, Greens and up to 5 toppings! Lots of premium Items available to add.

Banh Mi Salad w/ Siracha Vinaigrette

$10.95

Romaine, mixed greens, cabbage, cucumbers, red peppers, carrots, cilantro, mint, pickled red onions, vinaigrette (rice vinegar, white wine, vinegar, garlic, srirracha, honey, mayo, salt and pepper). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Greek Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Poached Pear Salad

$10.95

Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Mixed Greens, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Black Olives, and Mushrooms with Vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*

Soup

Daily Small Soup

$3.95

Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.

Daily Medium Soup

$5.75

Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.

Daily Large Soup

$11.95

Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo

$9.95

Our Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo is paired with a Daily Small Soup of your Choice! Please let us know which Daily Soup you would like under Special Instructions. Ultimate Grilled Cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread

Chicken & Rice 16oz (Ready to Heat)

$5.75

Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Rice, carrots, onion, celery, chicken stock, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, tarragon, chicken meat.

Vegetarian Chili 16oz (Ready to Heat)

$5.75

Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Kidney beans, water, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, red peppers, jalapenos, chili powder, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, pepper, garlic, V-8

Coffee, Tea, Espresso

Latte

$3.45+

Espresso shot with 2% milk. Served hot or iced

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Choose from a variety of roasts.

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Choice of English Breakfast, Irish Breakfast, Earl Grey, Green, Peppermint, Chamomile, and many more!

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Regular or Decaf Coffee

<