- Home
- /
- Ithaca
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
342 Reviews
$
301 East State Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
6 Mile Creek
Sourdough toast with avocado, aioli dressing, tomatoes, onions, and capers topped with lox
Big Buck
Cage-free egg, green peppers, red onion and sausage in a whole wheat wrap
Big Sur
Sausage, cage-free egg, tomato and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel
Bronx Bagel
Cage-free egg with sausage on a bagel
Bronx w/ Cheddar
Cage-free egg with sausage and Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Brooklyn Bagel
Cage-free egg with bacon on a bagel
Brooklyn w/ Cheddar
Cage-free egg with bacon and Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Bus Stop
Chicken sausage, cage-free egg, tomato, & Pepper Jack cheese on sourdough bread panini pressed
California Sunrise
Cage-free egg with avocado, red onion and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a bagel
Denver
Cage-free egg, ham, red onion, green peppers, jalapeno peppers and Cheddar cheese in a garlic herb wrap
Earlybird
Chicken sausage, cage-free egg, cream cheese, honey, apples, and melted Cheddar cheese on a sourdough bread
E.O.B.
Green olive cream cheese and egg salad on a toasted bialy
Eggs Christina
Cage-free egg with ham on a bagel
Eggs Melissa
Cage-free egg with melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Green St.
Egg whites with arugula, pesto, tomato, and melted feta cheese on an English muffin
Huevos Senora
Cage-free egg, avocado, fresh salsa and Cheddar cheese in a wheat wrap
Ira's Big Fish
Cage-free egg with lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers, & sprouts on buttered, toasted pumpernickel bread
Novie & The Eggs
Egg salad, lox and red onion open faced on a bagel
OK Gramps
Nova Lox, cage-free eggs, tomato and red onion open face on a toasted bialy
Power Plant
JUST Eggs, Beyond Sausage, arugula, vegan garlic aioli dressing, and melted vegan mozzarella on a bagel
Queens
Egg salad, bacon and tomato open-faced on a bagel
Ryan's Favorite
Cage-free egg with sausage, roasted red peppers, arugula & provolone cheese served warm on buttered toasted focaccia bread
Rise n Grind
Pastrami, cage-free egg, jalapeno cream cheese, roasted red peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a croissant
Riviera
Cage-free egg, roasted red peppers, pesto, and mozzarella cheese in a garlic herb wrap
Round House
Cage-free egg, bacon, sausage, melted Pepper Jack and a hash brown on a rosemary salt bagel
Side Hash Brown
Crispy Hash Brown
Cage-Free Egg
Cage-free egg on a bagel
Egg Whites
Egg whites on a bagel
Bacon Sandwich
Bacon Sandwich
Sausage
Pork sausage on a bagel
Chicken Sausage
Chicken sausage on a bagel
Vegan Beyond Sausage
Beyond Sausage on a bagel
Vegan JUST Eggs
JUST Eggs on a bagel
Sandwiches
AMG
Portobello mushroom, pesto, spinach, and Cheddar panini pressed on focaccia
Autumn Sky
Smoked turkey, spinach, apples, bacon, Cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard on sourdough bread
Bay Burger
Veggie burger with goat cheese, basil, sun dried tomatoes and chipolte aioli dressing on a multigrain roll
BBQ Jack
Hot roast beef with BBQ sauce and melted Pepper Jack cheese on a sesame roll
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, bagel, or wrap
Buffalo St.
Warm Chicken cutlet with Frank's Hot Sauce, parsley-garlic dressing, and lettuce served on a toasted sub roll.
C.T.B.L.T.
Toasted sourdough bread with aioli dressing, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
California Dreamin’
Smoked turkey, avocado and coleslaw on hand-sliced multi-grain bread
Cayuga Croissant
Avocado, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and parsley-garlic dressing on a croissant
Cheese Melt
Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, Muenster, Cheddar or Mozzarella melted open face on a bagel
Chicken Melt
Homemade chicken salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
DeWitt Melt
House-made coleslaw, tomato & Swiss, served warm on our fresh bialy
Fitz Blitz
Hummus, local teriyaki seitan, avocado, spinach and tomato on toasted rye bread
Flat Rock
Roast turkey, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil oil and balsamic vinaigrette on a baguette
Freshy
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper panini pressed on ciabatta
Frickin' Chickin'
Cage free chicken breast, pesto, asiago and mushrooms panini pressed on focaccia
Havanna Breeze
Baked ham, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese with yellow mustard & mayonnaise panini pressed on a sub roll
Italian Summer
Fresh mozzarella, pesto, roasted red peppers & tomato on a baguette
Javi
Roast turkey, goat cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sprouts, and balsamic vinaigrette on toasted sourdough bread
Jonah’s Jive
Homemade hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, and parsley-garlic dressing on hand-sliced multigrain bread
Lindsey
Roast turkey, mushrooms, parsley-garlic dressing and Muenster cheese melted on a bialy
Little Italy
Cage free chicken breast, marinara sauce, spices & melted mozzarella cheese panini pressed on focaccia bread
Maggie's Farm
Roast turkey, cranberry sauce, lettuce and aioli dressing on ciabatta bread
Mexican Bagel
Jalapeno cream cheese, fresh salsa, and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Michigan Hollow
A warm balsamic-marinated portobello mushroom with roasted red peppers, parsley-garlic dressing and melted provolone cheese on a multigrain roll
Milanese
Cage-free chicken breast, roasted red peppers, pesto mayonnaise, provolone & Italian herbs panini pressed on our rosemary focaccia bread
New Yorker
Pastrami, coleslaw, and Russian dressing topped with melted Swiss on a sesame roll
Octopus
Roast turkey breast, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on pumpernickel bread
Pinot Nawara
Cage free chicken breast, tomato, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, sea salt, and pesto-mayo Panini pressed on ciabatta
Pizza Big Red
Marinara Sauce with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ham, and chicken with melted mozzarella cheese
Pizza Garden
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, red onions and tomato
Pizza Pesto
Pesto with melted mozzarella cheese
Pizza Red
Marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Pizza White
Garlic butter with melted mozzarella cheese
Plant Based Parm
Vegan chicken patty panini pressed on focaccia bread with basil, marinara sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
Renwick Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Russian dressing panini pressed on rye bread
Sheldon Court
Smoked turkey, chipotle aioli, arugula, and Pepper Jack cheese panini pressed on southwest sourdough
Susie's Garden
Local lemon teriyaki seitan, vegan mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & sprouts, on our multigrain bread
Sweet Rachel
Smoked turkey, honeycup mustard, red onion and muenster cheese on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread
T-Burg with a Twist
Albacore tuna salad with avocado and tomato on pumpernickel bread
Taughannock
Cage free chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli dressing and barbecue sauce on a multi-grain roll
The Cutlet
Chicken cutlet with Italian herbs, provolone, basil mayo & roasted red peppers served warm on our sub roll
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad with tomato and melted Cheddar cheese on a bagel
Turkey Hill BLT
Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli dressing on hand-sliced pumpernickel bread
Tuscan Verde
Cage free chicken breast with pesto, fresh spinach, tomato and provolone cheese on rosemary focaccia bread
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread
Van Dorn’s Vegan
Homemade hummus, roasted red peppers, tomato and sprouts on oatmeal wheat bread
Vegetarian Bagel
Veggie cream cheese, tomato and melted Muenster cheese on a bagel
Viva Chelsea
Fresh mozzarella cheese with fresh basil, tomato, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper on rosemary focaccia bread
The Winner's Circle
Cage free chicken breast, goat cheese, raspberry jalapeno jam, spinach, cheddar cheese and bacon panini pressed on southwest sourdough
Zabs
Roast turkey, avocado, chipotle aioli dressing and mozzarella panini pressed on ciabatta bread
Zoe
Chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and cranberry sauce on a toasted rosemary salt bagel
Cream Cheese & Bagel Spreads
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread on oatmeal wheat toast topped with olive oil, salt & pepper
Avo Toast #1
Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes
Avo Toast #2
Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with crispy bacon and feta cheese
Avo Toast #3
Our traditional Avocado Toast topped with arugula and cage-free eggs
Butter
Butter on your choice of a bagel
Butter & Honey
Butter & Honey on a bagel
Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar
Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar on a bagel
Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese or Philly Light on your choice of a bagel
Earth Balance
Earth Balance on a bagel
Flavored Cream Cheese
Choice of Flavored Cream Cheese on a bagel
Jam
Choice of Raspberry, Strawberry, Grape or Raspberry Jalapeno on a bagel
Lox & Cream Cheese
On your bagel of choice
Lox Only
Sliced Nova Lox on a toasted bagel
Nutella
Nutella on a bagel
Nutella & Banana
Nutella & Banana on a bagel
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter (crunchy or smooth) on a bagel
Peanut Butter & Banana
Peanut Butter & Banana on a bagel
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Peanut Butter & Jelly on a bagel
San Diego Bagel
Cream cheese and raspberry jalapeno jam on a bagel
Side Hash Brown
Crispy Hash Brown
Tofutti
Plain Toffutti on a bagel
Veggie Cream Cheese
Veggie or Veggie Lite cream cheese on a bagel
Whitefish Salad
Whitefish on a bagel
Bowls & Salads
Brain Power
Spring mix, quinoa, seared Ahi tuna with sesame seeds, avocado, grapes, walnuts, goat cheese, onion and balsamic vinaigrette
Green Goddess
Kale and spring mix, edamame, cucumber, avocado, cage free chicken, pistachios, sunflower seeds, Green Goddess dressing
Med Fed
Spring mix, quinoa, falafel, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, hummus, cucumber tzatziki dressing
Octoberfest
Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), goat cheese, warned roasted root vegetables, almonds, carrots, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette
Protein Pizzazz
Spring mix, quinoa, your choice of chicken or tofu, with carrots, broccoli, edamame, almonds, hard-boiled egg, peanut Thai dressing, and Sriracha
Santa Fe
Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), avocado, roasted chicken, roasted corn, red onion, tortilla strips, tomatoes, fresh lime squeeze, radish slices, cilantro lime jalapeno vinaigrette
Sesame Street
Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), cucumbers, sunflower seeds, warm portobello mushroom, sesame tofu, edamame, miso sesame ginger dressing
Truth Hurts
Kale, warm grain blend (barley, wild rice, wheat berries, white quinoa, red quinoa, & olive oil), crispy bacon, red onion, avocado, walnuts, craisins, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Build Your Own Bowl
Grains, Greens and up to 5 toppings! Lots of premium Items available to add.
Banh Mi Salad w/ Siracha Vinaigrette
Romaine, mixed greens, cabbage, cucumbers, red peppers, carrots, cilantro, mint, pickled red onions, vinaigrette (rice vinegar, white wine, vinegar, garlic, srirracha, honey, mayo, salt and pepper). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with roasted chicken, croutons, and our own traditional Caesar dressing. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Cobb Salad
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and black olives with our red wine vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, feta, kalamata olives, dolmades, artichoke hearts, cucumber, with an oregano vinaigrette. *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Poached Pear Salad
Kale, pears, red onions, goat cheese, bacon, and walnuts with an apple cider vinaigrette (apple cider, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, dijon, corn oil, herbs and spices). *This item is prepackaged and cannot be modified.*
Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Black Olives, and Mushrooms with Vinaigrette. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
Soup
Daily Small Soup
Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.
Daily Medium Soup
Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.
Daily Large Soup
Our daily soup selections are available starting at 10:30am. Please see our website for Daily Soup Selections and let us know which soup you would like in the Special Instructions box below.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo
Our Ultimate Grilled Cheese Combo is paired with a Daily Small Soup of your Choice! Please let us know which Daily Soup you would like under Special Instructions. Ultimate Grilled Cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized onions panini pressed on garlic-buttered sourdough bread
Chicken & Rice 16oz (Ready to Heat)
Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Rice, carrots, onion, celery, chicken stock, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, sage, thyme, tarragon, chicken meat.
Vegetarian Chili 16oz (Ready to Heat)
Ready to Heat, or we can heat it for you! Ingredients: Kidney beans, water, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, red peppers, jalapenos, chili powder, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, pepper, garlic, V-8