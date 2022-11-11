Brewer's Cafe & Taproom 1384 Dryden RD

Equilibrium Brewing- Rock Fantasy 7.5%ABV

$8.00

Rock Fantasy recently celebrated 33 years in business and is one of our favorite places on the Middletown tour. It’s a two minute walk from the brewery and a frequent destination for all of the guest breweries that swing into town. Non-assuming from the front, this legendary music and pinball shop will blow your mind. When you walk into the back room, the bright fluorescent colors, vintage pinball machines, heavy metal music, and retro concert posters will totally mess with your head and transport you to a different time and place in the best way possible. When we brought our friends from Verdant Brewing there, it became clear we needed to make a beer along the same lines, a total assault on your mind and reality.