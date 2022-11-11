- Home
- /
- Ithaca
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom 1384 Dryden RD
144 Reviews
$$
1384 Dryden RD
Ithaca, NY 14850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
IPA's
Collective Arts Brewing- Radio The Mothership 8.5%ABV
Fruity, bitter hops, berry, mango, peach; a wonderful interplay between the earthy bitterness, the nuanced fruity berry character, and the piney funky tropical depth. The resinous character of the hops shows through in a tongue-coating mouth feel. You’ll really feel saturated by all the hops. Delicious.
Equilibrium Brewing- Dhop 42 8.5%ABV
Many of you know what the the dHop series hopes to explore but for those of you new to Equilibrium, the dHop series is our experimental series that explores new techniques, hops, and processes. Each iteration of the series is different and helps us learn about the latest advancements in brewing.
Equilibrium Brewing- Rock Fantasy 7.5%ABV
Rock Fantasy recently celebrated 33 years in business and is one of our favorite places on the Middletown tour. It’s a two minute walk from the brewery and a frequent destination for all of the guest breweries that swing into town. Non-assuming from the front, this legendary music and pinball shop will blow your mind. When you walk into the back room, the bright fluorescent colors, vintage pinball machines, heavy metal music, and retro concert posters will totally mess with your head and transport you to a different time and place in the best way possible. When we brought our friends from Verdant Brewing there, it became clear we needed to make a beer along the same lines, a total assault on your mind and reality.
Equilibrium Brewing- Taba Nelson 6%ABV
TABA Nelson is our Farmhouse IPA dry hopped with our hand selected Nelson Sauvin hops from Hop Revolution. TABA is our rotating series that explores hop interaction with our There and Back Again cultures. This Farmhouse IPA is a collaborative effort with our dear friend Dr. Jason Rodriguez. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create a reproducible process that produces a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is dry, slightly tart, full of flavor, and super drinkable. The interplay of our slow souring process, its respective microorganisms, hops, bitterness, gravity manipulation, and minerality have been through countless iterations over the years. We took our There and Back Again cultures and allowed it ferment over several months before dry hopping it with Nelson. We then bottle conditioned it for several months prior to today’s release.
Equilibrium Brewing- Terra Bitrate Fluctuation 8.5%ABV
Our collab with Weldwerks amps up the hop bill to near extreme levels. Using the same base with an adjusted hop schedule, Citra Incognito, Citra T-90’s and Idaho7 was added to the whirlpool with a huge dry hop of Strata, Citra, Galaxy, and Bru-1. Tera Bitrate Fluctuation pours with aromas of pineapple chunks, mango, and lime with juicy flavors of pineapple in syrup, ripe mango, lime gummy wedges, fruit punch box drink, and a touch of Anjou pear. Despite the amount of hops, this beer is extremely bright and crushable with a pulpy mouth feel and a dank lime custard note and our #EQjuice finish.
Frost Beer Works- Lush Double IPA 8%ABV
A double IPA with luxuriant aromatics and succulent flavors. The combination of hops from both hemispheres and our ale yeast join forces to create rich, juicy character.
Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company- DDH Pulp Daddy 8%ABV
Our most popular beer, PULP Daddy, only Double Dry Hopped with over twice the hops! Tropical citrus notes from beginning to end on a smooth finish.
Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company- Smooooooth 8%ABV
Hopped with Citra, Idaho 7, & Mosaic.
Lawson's Finest Liquids- Little Sip 6.2%ABV
Our little cousin to Sip of Sunshine IPA has a juicy, fruit-forward character layered with tropical hop flavors and bright floral aromas. Notes of grapefruit and pineapple complement this delectably balanced beer.
Lawson's Finest Liquids- Sip of Sunshine 8%ABV
This lupulin-ladin India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor. Pour mindfully, inhale deeply and enjoy a tropical vacation in a glass. Always store cold, enjoy fresh and stay cool!
Prison City Pub & Brewery- Go Ahead Punk Make My Haze 6.7% ABV
Citra and galaxy hops
Rising Storm Brewing Co- Other Pollinated Paradise 6.2% ABV
New England IPA w/Honey, Blackberry, Lavender, Callista Hops, & Mosaic Hops. Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at Beer Tree Brew.
Sloop Brewing- Extended Vacation 7%ABV
EXTENDED VACATION // When life’s worries & commitments start piling up, sometimes you need to just throw caution to the wind & never come home.
Sloop Brewing- No Pumpkin 6%ABV
NO Pumpkin IPA is a Fall Seasonal IPA that is flavored without the use of pumpkin, or spices. That's right NO PUMPKIN in the beer! We feel that this trend, and these particular flavors are gross in beer and many other pumpkin infused items you will be experiencing this fall. The real flavor from this IPA comes from the hops not some useless squash. There are fruity notes of blackeberry, boysenberry and grape. So enjoy your pumpkin spice, chai, mocha, latte this fall, but when you and your palette needs a break from pumpkin invasion grab a Sloop NO Pumpkin.
The Drowned Lands Brewery- Deep Terra 8.2%ABV
Blend of Pilsner, Marris Otter, Wheat and Oats (raw and malted). Hopped with Motueka, Wakatu, and Cashmere. Super soft, creamy, delicate, and packed with bright tropical hoppiness. We're tasting orange peel, gummy rings, and peaches & cream.
The Drowned Lands Brewery- Lush Terra 8.3%ABV
The Drowned Lands Brewery- Terra Citra 9.4%ABV
Thin Man Brewery- DDH Mosaic Bliss 8%ABV
We took our beloved Bliss & dry hopped it to heck. Intense nose of dank blueberry, tropical fruit & citrus. YOU NEED THIS BLISS.
Sours
Burlington Brewing-You Can't get There From here (Key Lime & Kumquat) 4.5%ABV
You Can't Get There From Here is our Rotating Fruited Gose Series. It's the middle of Summer and we present the perfect companion for these summer nights. The fruits create a glowing orange color in the beer. This Fruited Gose features Key Lime & Kumquats for flavors and aromas of Margarita's, Candied Orange Peel, Lime-ade, and beach day's. This beer finishes with a gentle acidity for a lip smacking and refreshing finish.
Collective Arts Brewing- Blueberry Crumble Sour 6.5%ABV
Equilibrium Brewing- Austin Apricot & Peach 6%ABV
Austin is a farmhouse ale built by the inspiration to share beer with people close to heart. It is pale, tart, delicate, and complex with a bit of pleasant funk. We took part of our latest batch of Austin and refermented on apricot and peaches at a rate of more than 2 lbs of fruit per gallon. Following bottling, Austin Apricot/Peach was bottle conditioned for several months before being made available today. The result offers a soft and balanced stone fruit fruit character boosted by the expression of our microorganisms. Wrapped up in an incredibly gentle and balanced acidity, Austin Apricot/Peach will offer something for the beer and wine drinker alike.
Equilibrium Brewing- Keeping Memories Blend 3 6%ABV
Memories foeder and then bottle conditioned for several months with Sauvignon Blanc Grape Juice. Pouring a bright straw yellow, we get aromas of gentle Meyer lemon, floral white wine, honeycomb, pleasant funk, and a soft whisp of grass.
Equilibrium Brewing-Drupes 8%ABV
Drupes pours copper pink in color with pronounced aromas of crushed cherries, mineral earth, citrus fruit, and hints of toasty vanilla with flavors of ripe summer peaches, Dum-Dum lollipops, complex nutty cherry pit, fresh vanilla bean, and a touch white pepper. This beer is fruity but sophisticated. It has a full body and a snappy dry finish with the perfect amount of tartness and our #balancedacidity that will quickly have you looking for your next sip.
Equilibrium Brewing-Keeping Memories 6%ABV
Our first Solera beer, which uses fractional blending to generate an ale with a unique distribution of aged components. Every future batch will always have a part of B1 in it and the average age gradually increases over time with each blend, which will add an evolving complexity as the memory packets harmonize with the foeder oak and mixed culture of microorganisms. Keeping Memories pours a golden straw yellow with aromas of bright lemon zest, floral fields (that aren’t covered in 2 feet of snow), and a soft touch of oaky vanilla. After breaking through a creamy head, you’ll find crisp flavors of soft lemon, complex stone fruit, lime, grass, and vanilla oak in a creamy mouthfeel and a dry finish. The beer is elegant with a balanced acidity.
Equilibrium Brewing-Miami Berlinervice:Batch 2 5%ABV
Foam Brewers- Constellations 7%ABV
Sour India Pale Ale w/ Cara Cara Orange, Meyer Lemon, Vanilla, Lactose Dry-hopped w/ Galaxy, Comet, Strata Collaboration with Clever Girls, a rock band from Burlington, VT.
Foam Brewing- Odd Pets 022022A 5%ABV
Fruited sour featuring pomegranate, prickly pear, & a touch of lactose
Hudson Valley Brewing- Bloom 8%ABV
Sour DIPA w/ raw wheat, flaked & malted oat, milk sugar, cherries, dark chocolate & chamomile; hopped w/ Citra.
Hudson Valley Brewing- Confetti: Orange & Lime 5%ABV
Sour IPA w/ wheat, orange & lime; hopped w/ Citra.
Hudson Valley Brewing- Silhouette: Tangerine 5%ABV
Brunch-style Sour IPA w/ wheat & tangerine; hopped w/ Citra & Nelson Sauvin.
Hudson Valley Brewing-Amulet(2018) 5%ABV
Kings County Brewers Collective- Hippopocalyse 5.5%ABV
We’d be CRAZY not to brew a fruited sour as our collabo with sunny state-based Tripping Animals, right? Right. Pours a mind-bending purple leaning red in the glass. Voluptuous BANG of Tart Cherry on the front, with a lingering Black Raspberry & Key Lime note throughout. Like drinking a later Summer Berry Cherry Pie. Maximum chug-ability. Maximum flavor takeover apocalypse.
Kings County Brewers Collective- Summer Camp Zombie 5.5%ABV
Pours pale reddish-pink haze in the glass, with big ol’ fresh-squeezed strawberry lemonade vibes. Fruity, tangy, lightly sweet and extremely crushable. Put on a pair of short shorts and get outside to enjoy some quality time with nature! Just watch out for ZOMBIES…
Mast Landing-All the way up:Mango, Strawberry & Lime 4.8%ABV
All the Way Up is our way of showcasing the height of fruit expression in our sour ales. We've worked hard to lock in our favorite fruit combinations, creating a series of flavor-packed, easy-to-drink yet always revolving options. Tropical fruit, red berry, and citrus all join the party this time around. A crisp and enticing recipe that balances each fruit together - a touch tart, a touch juicy, with a smooth and refreshing finish.
Meier's Creek Brewing Co- Berry Manilow 5.5%ABV
Huckleberry, Goldenberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry
Other Half Brewing Co- Mango Cannibal 6%ABV
So much mango it's like a mango eating a mango. Our smoothie style berliner is packed with mango and some vanilla and milk sugar to make it extra smooth and rich.
Resurgance Brewing-Pina Colada Berry Sour 5.5%ABV
Sloop Brewing Co- Sloop Jam: Blackberries and Blueberries 5%ABV
Thin Man Brewery- Minkey Boodle 7%ABV
Sour ale aged on raspberries.
Troegs Brewing- Freaky Peach 7.5%ABV
Oh wow. They say the nose knows, but Freaky Peach pulls a fast one. Its aroma promises charred caramel and grilled stone fruit, but the flavor delivers waves of bright peaches, spun sugar and whiskey sour. It’s young. It’s tart. It’s super-freaky.
Lagers/Pilsners/Wheats
Burlington Beer Co- Raspberry Whale Cake 5%ABV
Raspberry Whale Cake starts out as a traditional style Cream Ale brewed with large quantities of Corn in the grist bill creating the classic cream-y body Cream ales are famous for (no lactose in this style). We then double down on the fruit addition, in this case Raspberry to complement the easy drinking nature of the base style. Flavors and aromas of freshly picked raspberries from your local berry patch balances out the refreshing medium to light body on our favorite warm weather seasonal series.
Burlington Beer Co- Strawberry Whale Cake 5%ABV
Strawberry Whale Cake is the original in our Series of easy drinking Cream Ales brewed with Fruit. Strawberry Whale Cake starts out as a traditional style Cream Ale brewed with large quantities of Corn in the grist bill creating the classic cream-y body Cream ales are famous for (no lactose in this style). We then double down on the fruit addition, in this case Strawberry to complement the easy drinking nature of the base style. Flavors and aromas of freshly picked strawberries from your local berry patch balances out the refreshing medium to light body on our favorite warm weather seasonal series.
Equilibrium Brewery- Sparticle Physics 5.5%ABV
We took Particle Physics, our Citra based American Pale Ale and added Strata to give this spin off an even more aggressive and fruity dimension.
Equilibrium Brewing- C 4.8%ABV
E=MC², and C is the universal symbol for the speed of light. We based this beer off of our beloved Photon pale ale but amped up the hop ratios and gave this beer our Energy treatment. This method improves aroma, enhances flavor and body by pulling the most out of from each hop.
Foam Brewers- Canvas 4.5%ABV
A blank canvas is something that has motivated us and excited us since day one. The idea that we can create something from nothing, and make it our own. This beer was brewed true to our style. Maintaining a strong, aromatic hop character and a rich flavor profile, it is perfect to toss in your bag for a hike up Camel’s Hump, a day at Oakledge, or a day skinning up Mansfield.
Foam Brewers- Singularity 4.8%ABV
A quaffable Pale Ale brewed to feature an intense tropical flavor profile and full body, while maintaining an easy drinking attitude. Singularity incorporates pilsen malt, flaked wheat, and oats. Hop additions include Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, and our locally-sourced Champlain Valley Hops house blend.
Hudson Valley Brewing-Pillow Hat 4%ABV
Little IPA with Citra.
Lawson's Finest Liquids- Mad River Maple 8%ABV
Our robust, rich maple ale is loaded with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup. It delivers a smooth and palate pleasing mouthfeel with a slightly sweet finish.
Night Shift Brewing- Lime Lite 4.3%ABV
SingleCut Beersmiths- Electric Eye 5%ABV
WE'RE UP HERE IN SPACE and sipping on the pure voltage of this Collab with CNY's legendary Prison City and AW Wander. Massive late editions of hand selected lots of new American buds from the Prison City and SingleCut teams, blend a clean but balanced malt bill creating a crushable, bright, and energetic pale ale bursting with aroma of nectarine, tart orange, cling peach, dank resin, and pineapple syrup. Watch these circuits gleam.
Thin Man Brewery- Grapefruit Pils 4.7%ABV
Small Batch series pilsner brewed w. Grapefruit.
Stouts/Browns/Porters
Collective Arts Brewing- Origin of Darkness- Pecans & Coffee
Partnering with our pals at Burial Beer Co. out of Asheville, North Carolina, we brought a little bit of the South to the North! Together we brewed this Pecan and Coffee Pastry Stout which was aged in extremely unique Madeira Whiskey Barrels from Blackened Whiskey. This stout contains the nutty aromas of pecans and rye spice with notes of whiskey, coffee and sweet toffee. How’s that for southern hospitality?
Common Roots Brewing Company- Shadow Figures 5.5%ABV
This American Porter is brewed with specialty roasted malts and has notes of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.
Equilibrium Brewery- Middletown Mud Pie 11%ABV
Middletown Mud Pie puts our own spin on this classic southern dessert. After a long boil, we took our latest imperial stout and conditioned it on pecans, cacao nibs, Madagascar vanilla, and a hint of sea salt. Middletown Mud Pie pours like liquid fudge and features a beautiful mocha cap. The chocolate brownie batter nose pairs with flavors of melted milk chocolate fountains, nutty butter pecan, caramel swirl, and frosted black forest cake loaded with homemade frosting.Layers of this liquid dessert are complemented with a hint of salinity to enhance the flavors throughout each layer of this decadent treat.
Equilibrium Brewing- Alfajore 11%ABV
Alfajores are popular South American dessert typically made with soft cookies pressed together with a sweet gooey filling in the middle. To emulate this classic, we conditioned a big base stout on Honey, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Coconut, and Madagascar Vanilla. Alfajores pours pitch black with a frothy tan head. Decadent notes and flavors of fudge brownie, almond shortbread cookie dough, Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut chocolates drizzled with honey, and coconut mudpie come together in a creamy and velvety finish with the perfect amount of honey to offset the chocolate malts. This beer is a fun one and is literally liquid dessert in a glass.
Equilibrium Brewing-Rho 10.5%ABV
In Science, the symbol most often used for density is ρ (the lower case Greek letter Rho). We used a brand new grain bill to create a stout with a dense mouthfeel and a dialed back bitterness. To help elevate this into a coffee stout, we worked closely with Mike and the experts at Mostra Coffee. Mostra Coffee is an artisan micro-roasting company that sources, roasts, brews, and serves only high-grade specialty coffee. Mostra was recently named a top three finalist for Roaster of the Year 2019 from Roast Magazine, and won Best Original Cold Brew and Best Signature Cold Brew at the Cold Brew City Competition.
Firestone Walker-Parabola (2022) 14.1%ABV
Of all the beers in our Proprietor’s Vintage Series, Parabola is the most notorious. It is always a beast of a beer, with intense flavors of black cherry, dark chocolate, vanilla and roast coffee-- yet each annual release also bears its own subtle imprint. We took the extra step of aging the beer entirely in 12-year-old bourbon barrels for this latest edition. These older-stock barrels accentuated Parabola’s signature richness with vintage-specific notes of stone fruit, fudge, and tobacco.
Grow Brewing Co- A Dark Bloom 8%ABV
Our first full-bodied, dark, and lovely iteration of this American Stout. A Dark Bloom is brewed with a slew of chocolate, caramel, and specialty malts, as well as a hefty amount of dark brown sugar. Additions of toasted almond, Madagascar vanilla, and a pinch of Vietnamese cinnamon offer hints of baking spice to a forefront flavor of deep and dark fruits, molasses, and almond bark, with it finishing on a lasting cocoa nib character while offering minimal roast. The result is a smooth black-as-night sipper with a light tan head that recedes quickly, and forms a base for many future flavors. Contains tree nuts.
Mortalis Brewing Co- Perses 10%ABV
This Imperial Stout was brewed with peach coffee cakes, almonds, and cinnamon. Dark & rich malts set the backbone of this stout to bring forth the flavors of summer ripe peaches, locally toasted almonds, and cinnamon swirl desert treats. Sometimes, in order to obtain peace & spark creativity you must first destroy the mold of normalcy.
Prison City Pub & Brewery- Pumpkin Escobar 7%ABV
Prison City Pub & Brewery- Wham Whams 9.5%ABV
Imperial Stout with toasted coconut and madagascar vanilla beans.
Thin Man Brewing-Blendatron 13.2%ABV
A blend of barrel aged beers, Blendatron is 50% Rye barrel aged Awesome Jenkins, 30% bourbon barrel aged (un-named) imperial stout, 10% Maple Syrup barrel aged Awesome Jenkins & 10% bourbon barrel aged doppelbock. The beer is then aged on toasted hazelnuts & vanilla for a rich, smooth, sweet & nutty treat. Brewed in collaboration with the Buffalo Beer Geeks for CollaBEERation Fest 2.0.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca, NY 14850