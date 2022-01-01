Dougie John's Pizza

Go
Located: Next to the Main St. Bridge

106 S Main St • $$

Avg 5 (356 reviews)

House Ranch Cup$1.25
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce w/ Garnish, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Pepper, & Tomato
12" Garlic Cheese Bread$8.95
Our 12" Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ 2 Sides of Pizza Sauce.
Garlic Knots$6.95
7-8 Knots Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese Served w/ Side of Garlic Butter.
10" Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Our 10" Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ Side of Pizza Sauce.
LB Boneless Wings$11.99
Our Boneless Wings are Air Fried to Perfection. Tossed in Your Favorite Wing Sauce. Served w/ a Side of House Ranch Dressing.
10" Pizza (Build Your Own)$6.95
All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!
16" Pizza (Build Your Own)$13.75
All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!
12" Pizza (Build Your Own)$9.25
All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!
Side Salad$3.99
Lettuce w/ Garnish, Cheddar Cheese & Tomato
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

106 S Main St

Findlay OH

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
