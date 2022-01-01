Go
Dunedin New Zealand Eats

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3501 30th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)

Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Just Meat, Cheese & Bun. Served with Fries or Fruit.
-Hogs n Heffers$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
-Kiwilango$18.00
organic grass fed beef, jalapenos, blue cheese, tortilla chips, hot sauce, LTO
-NZ Meat Pie$18.50
two seasoned beef, lamb, cheddar cheese, puff pastry, steak fries
-Nelson Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Habanero Fried Chicken, Kale Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, Baja Spiced Aioli, Hawaiian Bun
-Pretzel$12.50
soft pretzel bites, jalapeno cheese
-Salmon & Kale$18.00
blackened salmon, kale, jicama, peppers
-Smash Burger$19.50
two beef patties, american cheese, LO, pickles, 1,000 island, sesame seed bun
-Queenstown Fav$17.00
organic grass fed beef, edam cheese, LTO
-Steak & Caesar$22.00
romaine, anchovy, fried capers croutons, parmesan
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3501 30th St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
