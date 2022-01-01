Go
Toast

Eat Brgz

Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).

250 7th St. SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Plain Cheeseburger$8.00
Traditional burger with aged cheddar cheese (mixed in)
BYO Burger$9.75
Mexico City$9.75
Mix-in's: Chorizo, Red Onions, Bell Pepper
Medley, Jalapenos, Oaxaca Cheese, Taco Seasoning
Sauce: CJ (Cilantro Jalapeno) Sauce
Heinz Ketchup Packet
Fresh Cut Fries (Small)$3.10
Memphis BBQ$9.75
Mix-in's: Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Aged Cheddar, BBQ Seasoning
Side Dipping Sauce: House BBQ
Fresh Cut Fries (Regular)$5.00
Plain Burger$7.00
Traditional burger.
Basic BRG$9.75
Mix-in's: Applewood Bacon, Red Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Basic Spice Blend (salt, pepper, garlic).
Sauce: Brgz Sauce (ketchup, mustard, mayo)
See full menu

Location

250 7th St. SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Bon Cafe

No reviews yet

French inspired café open for breakfast and lunch

La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana

No reviews yet

From the heart of Rome to Capitol Hill. The Authentic Pinsa Romana.
Pinsa is a healthier version of pizza, with a soft interior and a crispy crust that is highly digestible and low in calories.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Boxcar Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston