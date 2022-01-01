Eat Brgz
Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).
250 7th St. SE
Popular Items
Location
250 7th St. SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Le Bon Cafe
French inspired café open for breakfast and lunch
La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana
From the heart of Rome to Capitol Hill. The Authentic Pinsa Romana.
Pinsa is a healthier version of pizza, with a soft interior and a crispy crust that is highly digestible and low in calories.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Boxcar Tavern
Come in and enjoy!