EbiNomi

A quick service eatery unlike the rest!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2310 Kuhio Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Takoyaki (Octopus Balls)$4.95
5 takoyaki balls. Octopus meat encased in a batter which include tempura crunchies, pickled ginger and green onion.
EbiKahuku (Garlic Shrimps)$17.95
Garlic shrimp Kahuku style. Like those shrimps you get on the North shore, only larger, peeled, and cooked "just right". Served over a bed of steamed rice.
Chicken Curry$15.95
Tender boneless chicken and vegetables in our special yellow curry sauce made of spices and seasoning from the famous Blue Elephant restaurant in Bangkok. Imported exclusively from Thailand for EbiNomi
Hungarian Beef$18.95
(Formerly named Hungarian Beef Stew)
Version 4.2 we use premium boneless beef short ribs for a good mixture of lean and fat. This is slow cooked for 48 hours to perfection in wine and a tomato sauce based on an ancient Hungarian recipe.
Accompanied by organic carrots and Klondike potatoes cooked just right.
Prime Rib (~8 oz)$25.95
Med-rare to Medium-well (not END cut)
Limited quantity!
USDA Prime grade slow roasted prime rib (about 8 oz). Comes with au jus, creamed horseradish. Served with rice.
Chicken à la King$15.95
Tender boneless chicken in our rich, cream sauce with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2310 Kuhio Avenue

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

