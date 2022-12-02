Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

DB Grill Kapolei

review star

No reviews yet

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560

Kapolei, HI 96707

Order Again

Popular Items

Kimchi Fried Rice
Family Pack
Fried Mandoo

DB Soju Cocktail Kits

Single Soju Cocktail Kit

$20.00

375ml Bottle with Every Soju Flavor

4 Soju Cocktail Pack

$60.00

375ml Bottle with Every Soju Flavor

6 Soju Cocktail Pack

$85.00

375ml Bottle with Every Soju Flavor

Trays (Serves 8-10 People)

Pork Chop Tray

$45.00

4 of our mayjah pork chops, topped with mushrooms & onions in a white wine butter sauce

Nanban Chicken Tray

Nanban Chicken Tray

$30.00

2 lbs. Nanban Chicken Nuggets, Crispy Chicken with a Kimchi Tartar Sauce

Duck Fat Fried Rice Tray

Duck Fat Fried Rice Tray

$36.00

Duck Fat, Ginger, Cilantro, Scallions

Kimchi Fried Rice Tray

Kimchi Fried Rice Tray

$36.00

Kimchi, Bacon, Egg, and Furikake

Kimchi Fries Tray

$34.00

Waffle Cut Fries, Jalapeno-Nacho Cheese Sauce, Soy Pickled Jalapenos, Kimchi, Calabrian Aioli, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Scallions

Mandoo Tray

Mandoo Tray

$30.00

36 pieces Deep Fried Mandoo, with a side of house made Korean Chili Ponzu

Chicharonnes

$10.00

8 oz Garlic, Salt and Pepper

Retail Sauces

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$14.00

1 lbs Kiawe smoked Fish Dip

Ponzu

Ponzu

$7.00

12 oz of Korean Chili Ponzu

Kalbi Marinade

Kalbi Marinade

$6.00

12 oz of Kalbi Marinade, Recommended to marinade 3-4 pounds of meat

Ginger Scallion

Ginger Scallion

$6.50

12 oz, Ginger, Scallion Sauce. Goes great on Chicken, Fish, and Pork

K.F.C Sauce

K.F.C Sauce

$6.50

12 oz Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, Gochujang, Honey, Sesame. Recommended 2oz of sauce per 12 wings

Kimchi

Kimchi

$11.00

1 lbs.

Takeout Specials

Family Pack

Family Pack

$55.00

LA Kalbi, 6 pieces of wings (Braddah, KFC, Soledad), Nanban Chicken (Garlic soy or KFC), 10 Piece Mandoo, Banchan, White Rice, House Salad

Pupus

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$13.20

Kiawe smoked, Rosemary Crackers

Kimchi Pancake

Kimchi Pancake

$14.30

Crispy Savory Pancake Served With Korean Chili Ponzu

Corn Cheese Pancake

Corn Cheese Pancake

$14.30

Corn and mozzarella cheese Korean savory pancake

Nanban Nuggets

Nanban Nuggets

$14.30

Better Than Mickey D’s! Crispy Chicken, Kimchi Tartar Sauce

Boom Shrooms

Boom Shrooms

$11.00

Deep-fried cremini mushrooms, house dynamite sauce

Fried Mandoo

Fried Mandoo

$13.20

Deep Fried Mandoo, with a side of house made Korean Chili Ponzu

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.80

Bonito flakes, smoked sea salt

Wings-6pc

Wings-6pc

$14.30

Double Fried Crispy Wings

Wings-12pc

Wings-12pc

$24.20

Double Fried Crispy Wings

Appetizer

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$14.30

Sumida Farms Watercress, Grilled Tofu, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Soy Dressing

Chicharron Salad

Chicharron Salad

$13.20Out of stock

Kahumana Farms organic greens, sweet-onion vinaigrette dressing, topped with crispy pork rinds

Pork Bao Buns

Pork Bao Buns

$12.10

Roasted pork belly, chinese five-spice seasoning

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$15.40

Waffle Cut Fries, Jalapeno-Nacho Cheese Sauce, Soy-Pickled Jalapenos, Kimchi, Calabrian Aioli, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Scallions

Calamari Katsu

Calamari Katsu

$12.10

Panko-breaded deep fried calamari steak, tonkatsu dipping sauce

Ginger Pork

Ginger Pork

$12.10

Thinly sliced pan-fried pork belly in a flavorful ginger sauce, topped with a poached egg

Kalua Pork Tacos

Kalua Pork Tacos

$9.90

Korean style kalua pork, gochujang and miso

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$9.90

Thinly Sliced Bulgogi, Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Calabrian Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro

Entree

LA Kalbi

LA Kalbi

$40.70

48 Hour Marinated Center Cut Shortrib, Banchan, Kimchi

DB Chicken

DB Chicken

$20.90

Mr. Hong’s Special Recipe, Whole Cornish Hen, Banchan

Kona Kampachi

Kona Kampachi

$66.00

Scallion, Ginger, Chinese Parsley

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$26.40

Buggah iz mayjah, topped with mushrooms & onions in a white wine butter sauce

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$52.80

16 oz USDA Prime Beef, kimchi butter, pickled onions

Rice & Noodle

Duck Fat Fried Rice

Duck Fat Fried Rice

$16.50

Duck Fat, Ginger, Cilantro, Scallions

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.50

Kimchi, Bacon, Scrambled Fried Egg, Furikake

Fried Noods

Fried Noods

$18.70

Wok-fried noodles with savory pork belly, veggies and scrambled egg

Local Style Fried Rice

$16.00

Side

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.60

Cripsy Waffle Fries

Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.40

White Rice

Banchan W/ Entree

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Enjoy inspired interpretations of local favorites such as our Sizzling LA Kalbi and Kimchi Fried Rice.

