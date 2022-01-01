Miro Kaimuki imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Miro Kaimuki

review star

No reviews yet

3446 Waialae Ave

Honolulu, HI 96816

Complete Meals

Miro Bento

$14.00

Edamame mushroom rice. Fried Saimin. Mac salad. Spicy pork belly. Wafu hamburger steak. Teri hot dog. Pork gau gee. Curry beef croquette. Shrimp tempura. Sesame garlic chicken. Butter mochi.

Sweet Treats

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies (5 pc)

$5.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate and Peanut Butter Cookies

Double Chocolate Cake (2 pc)

$6.00

Fresh Baked Moist Fudge Chocolate Cake Made with Valrhona Manjari Chocolate

Lemon Cake (2pc)

$5.00

Moist Citrus Sour Cream Cake Topped with A Lemon Butter Glaze

Gift Certificates

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

$150 Gift Certificate

$150.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

$200 Gift Certificate

$200.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

$250 Gift Certificate

$250.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

$500 Gift Certificate

$500.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

$1,000 Gift Certificate

$1,000.00

Please email us the name you would like printed on the gift card. Gift cards are available for pick-up on Saturday (12pm-2pm) or can be mailed upon request

Deposits

Dining Room Depoist

$25.00

Private Dining Room Deposit

$600.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirt (for VIPs)

$20.00

Late Nite Food

Oysters

$17.00

Venison

$16.00

Bone Marrow

$26.00

Grilled Cheese

$22.00

Duck & Waffle

$28.00

Steak Frites

$38.00

Fries

$15.00

Malasadas

$15.00

Late Nite Drink

Revenant

$20.00

Consigliere

$20.00

Sleeps with the Fishes

$17.00

Mellow Yellow

$17.00

Expressing my Love

$17.00

Aged Negroni

$17.00

Day Dream

$17.00

Bespoke

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Follow @MiroKaimuki on Instagram for the latest updates

Location

3446 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

Directions

