Egg Mania - Bensalem - Bensalem
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location
1961 Street Road, Bensalem PA 19020
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave
4.7 • 231
801 Burlington Ave Delanco, NJ 08075
View restaurant