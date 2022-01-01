El Coco
El Coco is your new taqueria with a twist! Featuring authentic Mexican dishes, empanadas, tacos, and a variety of signature sauces-- you can dine in for a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of Chelsea, Manhattan.
202 8th Avenue
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
