Merchants NY 190 7th Avenue

Appetizers

Soud of the Day

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$11.75

crostini, provolone & gruyere cheese

Chips & Salsa

$8.75

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$11.00

sriracha mayo

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$12.75

beer batter, wasabi aioli

Cheesy Truffle Potato Wedges

$12.00

mozzarella, scallions, truffle oil, bacon aioli

Chips & Guacamole

$14.75
Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.75

spinach, artichoke, cheese, sour cream, mayo, onion, red pepper flakes

Pastrami Sliders

Pastrami Sliders

$15.00

caramelized onions, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, pretzel bun

Beef Sliders

$13.75

gruyere cheese, arugula, tomato, fried onions, sriracha mayo, brioche roll

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

chipotle mayo, pickled vegetables, scallions

Nachos

Nachos

$15.75

beef chili, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream

Prosciutto Platter

Prosciutto Platter

$19.75

prosciutto, marinated olives, pickled vegetables, fig jam, toasted bread

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings (spicy)

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings (spicy)

$13.75
Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$15.75

chef's selection of cheeses, fig jam, fruit, crackers

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, anchovy

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$38.00

romaine, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta cheese, dijon mustard, vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$13.75

mixed greens, cucumber, avocado radish, edamame, beans, tomato-oregano vinaigrette dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$38.00

romaine hearts, herb marinated chicken, smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato confit, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk ranch dressing

Mains

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.75

cheddar-jack cheese, caramelized onions, guacamole, salsa, sour cream

Pan Seared Frenched Chicken

Pan Seared Frenched Chicken

$24.00

mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, au jus

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.75

buttermilk biscuit, gravy

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.75

marinated steak, sauteed onions, radish, guacamole, salsa, guajillo chili sauce, corn tortilla

Vegi Burger

Vegi Burger

$38.00

swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, crispy onions, chipotle mayo; shoestring fries

Cheeseburger

$38.00

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun; shoestring fries

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

pickles, chipotle mayo, brioche bun; pineapple coleslaw

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.75

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.75

roasted brussels sprouts, fried shiitake mushrooms, sage cream sauce, parmesan cheese

Pappardelle With Chicken Ragu

$19.75

shredded chicken, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, red chili flakes, fried quinoa, parmesan cheese

Provencal Vegetable Plate

Provencal Vegetable Plate

$19.75

sauteed french lentils, roasted beets, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, sauteed garlic spinach, tarragon vinaigrette, micro greens

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.75

red quinoa tossed with spinach, onions, green peppers, tomato oregano sauce

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$29.75

shoestring fries, chimichurri sauce or garlic butter

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$32.00

white grits, roasted brussels sprouts and spring onions

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.75

**contains nuts

Seasonal Dessert

$9.75

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$9.75

Walnut Sour Cream Apple Pie

$9.75

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

american, gruyere, cheddar-jack, cream, spices

Buttery Roasted Beets

$8.75

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$8.75
Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$8.75

Mashed Potatoes

$8.75

Shoestring Fries

$6.75
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.75

Beverages

Canned Soda

$4.00

Bottle Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
