Between the Buns

Smashburger

Smashburger

$6.00

All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Double Smashburger

Double Smashburger

$9.00

All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Spicy Nashville Chicken with Coleslaw & Pickles.

Impossible Smashburger

Impossible Smashburger

$8.00

All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Baby Squad

Baby Squad

$20.00

1 Smash Burger, 1 Classic Chicken Sandwich, 2 Tenders & Fries or Tots.

No Bun Intended

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wings Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Our Signature Potato Scoops covered in savory mesquite seasoning.

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$5.00

Crispy Crunchy Tots made of Taters & Covered in our Savory Mesquite seasoning!

2 Tenders

$7.00

Loaded

Retro Loaded Fries

Retro Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos & Beef Bacon

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$13.00

Cheese sauce, Nashville Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch

Big Mick Style Fries

Big Mick Style Fries

$14.00

All Beef Patties, 8-Bit Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles & Onions

My Milkshakes

Rainbow Road MILKSHAKE

Rainbow Road MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Our Hand-spun shake with flecks of rainbow flavored goodness mixed in!

Berry Berry Beach MILKSHAKE

Berry Berry Beach MILKSHAKE

$7.00

A hand-spun confection full of a Berry Berry mix-in that is Berry Berry good!

Choco Mountain MILKSHAKE

Choco Mountain MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Hand-spun chocolate shake that has a choco flavor as big as a mountain!

Cookie Cream Coast MILKSHAKE

Cookie Cream Coast MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Our hand-spun shake & Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor are two great tastes that taste great together!

Cinnamon Cruise MILKSHAKE

Cinnamon Cruise MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Hand-spun shake that'll give you that Cinnamon Sugar Taste in every sip!

Cookie Land MILKSHAKE

Cookie Land MILKSHAKE

$7.00

The shake that's spun by hand which has the biggest Cookie Taste in the land!

Boring Vanilla :(

$7.00

Sweet Thangs

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Crispy Funnel Cake Fries with Strawberry Topping & Powdered Sugar.

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$6.00

Bite Sized Churros with a side of Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Dr Brown Black Cherry

Dr Brown Black Cherry

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

16 Oz Bottle

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.00

Squad Box!!!!

1/2 Squad Box

1/2 Squad Box

$80.00

4 Burgers, 4 Chicken Sandwiches, 6 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 6 Sodas.

Full Squad Box

Full Squad Box

$190.00

8 Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches, 20 Boneless Wings, 10 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 12 Sodas

Wings & Tender 1/2 Squad Box

Wings & Tender 1/2 Squad Box

$80.00

10 Tenders 20 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 1 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 6 Can Sodas

Wings & Tenders Full Squad

Wings & Tenders Full Squad

$190.00

20 Tenders 40 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 2 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 12 Cans Sodas

Burgers & 'Wich 1/2 Squad Box

Burgers & 'Wich 1/2 Squad Box

$90.00

8 Smash Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches and 6 Cans of Soda

Burgers & 'Wich Full squad Box

Burgers & 'Wich Full squad Box

$190.00

16 Smash Burgers, 16 Chicken Sandwiches & 12 Cans of Soda

Dessert Squad Box

Dessert Squad Box

$50.00

A Sweet Box chock full of Churros, Funnel Fries, Chocolate Sauce Cups, Strawberry Topping Cups, all topped off with Big Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream!

Extra Sauces

Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Extra Ranch Dipping Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Extra 8-Bit Dipping Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

Extra Spicy Nashville Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Go-Chu-Jang Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Honey Sriracha Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Cheese Sauce for Dipping (4 oz)

$2.00

Catering Menu

1/2 Squad Box

1/2 Squad Box

$80.00

4 Burgers, 4 Chicken Sandwiches, 6 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 6 Sodas.

Full Squad Box

Full Squad Box

$190.00

8 Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches, 20 Boneless Wings, 10 Tenders, Cheese Fries (with Cheese Sauce on the Side) & 12 Sodas

Wings & Tender 1/2 Squad Box

Wings & Tender 1/2 Squad Box

$80.00

10 Tenders 20 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 1 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 6 Can Sodas

Wings & Tenders Full Squad

Wings & Tenders Full Squad

$190.00

20 Tenders 40 Boneless Wings , Tater Tots, Fries , Cheese Sauce, 2 Cup of Each Tossing and Dipping Sauce and 12 Cans Sodas

Burgers & 'Wich 1/2 Squad Box

Burgers & 'Wich 1/2 Squad Box

$90.00

8 Smash Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches and 6 Cans of Soda

Burgers & 'Wich Full squad Box

Burgers & 'Wich Full squad Box

$190.00

16 Smash Burgers, 16 Chicken Sandwiches & 12 Cans of Soda

Dessert Squad Box

Dessert Squad Box

$50.00

A Sweet Box chock full of Churros, Funnel Fries, Chocolate Sauce Cups, Strawberry Topping Cups, all topped off with Big Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream!