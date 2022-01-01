Go
Elder + Oat

Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends.
Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it.
Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul.
We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes.
Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed.
Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.

124 W Main Street

Popular Items

Golden Milk + Honey$5.50
Turmeric (to combat inflammation) and honey provide a golden start to your day
Raised with Vanilla Italian Buttercream$3.25
The "Homer" Our quintessential donut, perfectly balanced and artisanal quality. Frosting: Italian Buttercream, silky - not overly sweet Dough: Naturally Leavened over 36 hours, this ‘sourdough’ style donut is one of a kind Grain: 100% Janie’s Mill Flour Fried: Coconut Oil Color: Dye-Free, we use natural ingredients to color our icings. Sprinkles: We source dye-free V/GF sprinkles, whenever possible.
Scone, Brown Butter + Pecan$3.75
Cappuccino$4.00
1/3 espresso,1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 milk foam
Focaccia, Garlic + Rosemary$3.75
Iced Mint Mocha$5.25
Refreshing Mint and Velvety Chocolate
Old Fashioned with Chocolate Glaze (V)$2.50
Mulled Apple Cider (GF)$2.50
Warm your palates and soul with a fresh take on our famous apple cider donut. We’ve steeped the cider in house with a blend of mulling spices to offer a warm feeling that will remind you of sitting next to a winter fire.
Baked to perfection and soon to be gluten free!
Americano$3.50
Espresso + hot water
Location

West Dundee IL

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
