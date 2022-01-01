Elder + Oat
Cozy local coffee shop and micro-bakery that was opened by a group of friends who are passionate about hospitality, natural + clean ingredients and an atmosphere that is a home away from home. Welcome, friends.
Morning: try a scone, a donut, or sweet focaccia! Sip on our Celebration Latte, you won't regret it.
Mid-Morning: Focaccia slices and seasonal fresh spreads offer a sweet/savory alternative that fills the belly and the soul.
We also offer Adult and Kid Lunch Boxes.
Take Home: Everything. You can't go wrong, unless you leave empty handed.
Seating: Indoor work spaces with power and internet, Family Style Tables with plenty of board games, a cozy corner to cuddle up or outdoor seating to take in the sunrise.
124 W Main Street
Popular Items
Location
124 W Main Street
West Dundee IL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
