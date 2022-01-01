Go
Toast
  • /
  • Eunice
  • /
  • Elevated Tea & Coffee House

Elevated Tea & Coffee House

We are your ultimate coffee and tea shop in Eunice, LA! Our quaint little shop offers our very own version of loaded teas, all varieties of coffee and espresso, light breakfast and lunch options, grab and go baked goods, fruit smoothies and healthy shakes!

650 West Laurel Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

650 West Laurel Ave

Eunice LA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Who Dat Cook Dat - Location 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

205 Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Open Monday - Saturday
From 10am - 9pm

Crawfish Barn

No reviews yet

Fun friendly atomostphere! We serve Cajun and Creole recipes that are popular and native to our area. We are proud to serve our delicious homemade recipes and sauces. Come in and enjoy!

Burger Zone

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston