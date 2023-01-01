Ellwood City Saxon Club - 901 Millview St. Ellwood City Pa 16117
Open today 2:00 PM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location
901 Millview Street, Ellwood City PA 16117
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chilly Willy Cheesesteaks - 1322 7th Avenue
No Reviews
1322 7th Avenue Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurant