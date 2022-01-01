- /
- Chicago
- /
- Wicker Park
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- En Hakkore 2.0
En Hakkore 2.0
Eat, Enjoy, and Be Happy!
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Poke Bowl - Savory
|$15.50
Tuna & Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option available
|Burrito - Crunch
|$12.50
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, sweet potato, flakes, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
|Taco - Savory
|$7.00
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.
|Fries - Kimchi
|$7.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
|Poke Bowl - Crunch&Fire
|$16.00
Spicy tuna with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
|Burrito - Crunch&Fire
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno, sweet potato, flakes, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, soy glaze sauce
Gluten free option not available
|Taco - Salmon Wafu
|$7.00
Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
|Burrito - Friend
|$13.50
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, pickled radish & beets, egg, soy glaze sauce
Gluten free option available
|Fries - Bulgoki
|$9.00
Seasoned Fries with Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
|Poke Bowl - Fire Tuna
|$14.00
Spicy tuna, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Gluten free option available
Location
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Cracked: The Egg Came First
No reviews yet
Brunch all day
VKC All Day Kitchen
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Zenwich X Elitea
No reviews yet
Zenwich
X
Elitea
© 2022 Toast, Inc.