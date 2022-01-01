Go
En Hakkore 2.0

Eat, Enjoy, and Be Happy!

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1

Popular Items

Poke Bowl - Savory$15.50
Tuna & Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option available
Burrito - Crunch$12.50
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, sweet potato, flakes, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
Taco - Savory$7.00
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.
Fries - Kimchi$7.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
Poke Bowl - Crunch&Fire$16.00
Spicy tuna with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
Burrito - Crunch&Fire$13.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno, sweet potato, flakes, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, soy glaze sauce
Gluten free option not available
Taco - Salmon Wafu$7.00
Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available
Burrito - Friend$13.50
Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, pickled radish & beets, egg, soy glaze sauce
Gluten free option available
Fries - Bulgoki$9.00
Seasoned Fries with Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
Poke Bowl - Fire Tuna$14.00
Spicy tuna, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Gluten free option available
Location

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
