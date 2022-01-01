Go
Ernie's Texas Lunch

The Most Famous Gettysburg Address Since Lincoln's

58 Chambersburg St • $

Avg 4.2 (829 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Meal$5.29
Original Texas Weiner or Burger, Classic Grilled Cheese, or Two Yummy Chicken Tenders; a Side and a Drink
Original Texas Hot Weiner
The Original Texas Weiner, in a Natural casing with a Crispy Snap, "One With" is adorned with Classic Yellow Mustard, our Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped Onions.
Deals
Can't make up your mind? We put together some Combo Deals for you.
Original Ernie's Burger
Ernie's Burger, Local Beef, Ground and Patted Fresh every day, as it always has been. Grilled to order, you can have the "Original Texas Style" with Classic Yellow Mustard, Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped White Onions. Or you may choose from over a Dozen Different Toppings to make Ernie's Burger Your Burger.
Traditional Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The Timeless Classic, tempting melty Cheese, your choice of Fresh Bread perfectly grilled, add Extras for your ideal sandwich
Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Golden Brown Breaded Chicken Filet, choose a Round Roll or other breads, and Toppings to complete a delicious treat.
French Fries
Old Fashioned Golden Brown French Fried Idaho Potatoes, have them straight-up, or choose from a Variety of Delicious Toppers
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola Products Served Over Ice
Original Breakfast Sandwiches
Farm Fresh Local Egg, with your choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple, Hamburger, or Chipped Steak with or without cheese on Toast, an English Muffin or a Bagel
Original Hoagie$7.99
Hoagie, Sub, Grinder … What’s in a name, anyway? We serve ours on a fresh 12 inch Roll, with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Onions and Mayonnaise or Oil and Vinegar... Wet or Dry Hot Peppers on request
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

58 Chambersburg St

Gettysburg PA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Upper Crust

No reviews yet

The Upper Crust specializes in wood-fired pizzas.

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gettysburg Chocolate Market

No reviews yet

Visiting an 1890s Confectionary is a dream we've all had. Now it's possible if you come to the Gettysburg Chocolate Market! Marvel at the selection of Ice Cream, Coffees, Pastries, Chocolates and Fudge.
We are working with some of America's oldest purveyors of great treats. Bassetts Ice Cream is a multi-generational Ice Cream maker who has been making premium Ice Cream since 1861! Yup, 1861. That was before Lincoln even came to Gettysburg! Wonderful treats are available from Ackers, a Pennsylvania Chocolatier making Chocolates since 1893.
Our Fudge and Pastries have a different story as all of it is made fresh locally. Our baked goods are made daily in our own kitchen and feature recipes like Mil's Sweet Rolls and Betty's Sticky Buns that have been passed down in the owner's family. And what would a Chocolate Market be without gooey Chocolate items? Yes, we will provide a napkin.
Finally, we will offer Coffee treats that will surprise you and excite your tastebuds.
Join us soon!

The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner

No reviews yet

The Ugly Mug Café at Cockle’s Corner is owned by Adam and Alyson Yetsko, lifelong residents of Gettysburg, who have always had a dream. A dream of the world’s best coffee, available for the masses, and made by them. They have achieved success, folks. With a wide variety of in-house roasted coffee and delicious tea, one can lounge in a comfy chair or cram for the latest test at nearby tables. Come hungry and try a sandwich, salad, or arepa off of a menu full of choices! Ugg Mug, the Gettysburg coffee shop for all!

