Evexia Café.Bakery.Market

Most items contain tree nuts!
Come in and enjoy!
Monday: Closed
Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 5pm
Weekends: 8am - 3pm

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$10.00
Lettuce blend, black bean and corn salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, roasted red and poblano peppers, cheddar, spicy cashew ranch
Chicken Sausage Philly Panini$12.00
Chicken sausage, mozzarella. roasted red peppers, balsamic mushrooms, sauteed onions, baby spinach and arugula, aioli
Brewed Coffee
Very Berry$7.00
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, low-fat or cashew yogurt
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.00
Seared chicken, ricotta, pesto, roasted tomato, shredded mozzarella, baby spinach and arugula, balsamic glaze
Teriyaki Tofu Panini$12.00
Roasted tofu, teriyaki, mozzarella, cilantro-lime slaw, carrot, wasabi ginger aioli
Summer Roll Salad$10.00
Lettuce blend, cilantro-lime slaw, edamame, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrot, sesame cashews, sweet chili vinaigrette
Buffalo Chickpea Panini$12.00
Chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cheddar, roasted broccoli, roasted poblanos, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce blend
Chicken Tomato Wrap$12.00
seared chicken, roasted tomato, sauteed onions, cheddar, herby almonds, lettuce blend, smoked sea salt, aioli
Mediterranean Veggie Soup (V, GF)$4.00
carrots, zucchini, garbanzo beans, spinach, tomatoes, onions in a hearty vegetable broth
Location

46 South Aurora Road

Aurora OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

