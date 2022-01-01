American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Chicken
Farmhouse 78
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
262 Reviews
$$
30270 Highway 78
Santa Ysabel, CA 92070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
30270 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel CA 92070
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mom's Pie House
We specialize in homemade pies and offer a wide variety of other delicious baked goods.
Julian Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Mom's Pie House
We specialize in homemade pies and offer a wide variety of other delicious baked goods.
The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca
Come in and enjoy!