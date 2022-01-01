Go
Farmhouse 78 image
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Chicken

Farmhouse 78

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

262 Reviews

$$

30270 Highway 78

Santa Ysabel, CA 92070

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom Ravioli$9.50
The Farmhouse Salad$12.00
The Farmhouse Burger$15.00
Grilled Cheese All Grown Up$11.00
The Reuben$17.50
Farmhouse Burrito$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Crazy Fries$12.00
The Jaybird$16.00
Petite Farmhouse Salad$7.00
Mac n' Cheese$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

30270 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel CA 92070

Farmhouse 78

orange star4.0 • 262 Reviews

