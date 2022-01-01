Go
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More

REAL Korean food- just like you eat in Korea. KBBQ & other offerings!

5122 hwy 70 E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guamanian BBQ Chicken$15.00
Authentic Chamorro Style- try the taste of the pacific islands! Marinated in a soy sauce base marinade- slightly salty, tangy and savory. Served with Fina Dene sauce to dip/ add to rice. Favorite dish on the island of Guam. Not spicy!
Spicy Pork (jaeyook bokkeum)$14.00
Bulgogi's spicy pork cousin! Thinly sliced pork marinated in gochujang based wet rub with onions and stir fried.
Rice$1.50
Boneless Korean Fried Chicken$12.00
Double fried Korean fried chicken choose from plain, Korean OG (Yangnyum), soy garlic or Fat tiger sauce (sweet & spicy w/ peanut butter)
Fat Tiger Loaded Fries$12.00
Staff favorite- sounds crazy? We know. Just try them. They'll rock your world. Fries topped with mozzarella & provolone, kimchi and pork stew, sunny side up egg and aioli sauce. Holy crap, it's amazing. promise.
Extra Pineapple coleslaw$0.65
Homestyle Bibimbop$12.00
Korean style mixed rice bowl - rice topped with various vegetables, fried egg (sunny side up). Comes with Bibimbop sauce to add to the bowl for mixing.
Extra Kimchi
Bulgogi$17.00
The gateway Korean dish! Thinly sliced beef filet marinated in soy garlic marinade. Not spicy- loved by all ages.
Loaded Bulgogi Fries$14.00
Fries topped with loads of shredded cheese blend, tender bulgogi and drizzled with house made gochujang aioli sauce. Perfect for the munchies!
Location

5122 hwy 70 E

White Bluff TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
