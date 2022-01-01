Go
Fenders Diner

ON TUE/WED/THU - "CHOOSE A MENU" TO SEE DAILY SPECIALS
Fenders Diner has been a north Georgia classic for decades. Join us for a premiere comfort food experience and unsurpassed hospitality – all wrapped up in our retro style. Favorites include the brunch burger made on a funnel cake bun, the Fried Chicken & Macaroni Cheese Waffle, or any of our breakfast platters that include 1/2 lb. cathead biscuit. As featured in Southern Living magazine, come out to the iconic retro Fenders Diner for an experience you won't forget.

631 Irvin Street • $

Avg 4 (98 reviews)

Sour Cream$0.50
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
CBR Chips$9.00
Basket of house fried chips topped with creamy house made ranch, sharp cheddar cheese, and chopped smoky bacon.
Club Bird$12.00
Chicken grilled, fried, or Fenders (HOT/MILD) on a brioche bun with pickles and hulk sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch La Bamba$13.00
Large chicken-bacon-ranch quesadilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Big Fenders' Smash$12.00
Two smashed "steakburger" patties with cheese folded in the middle, topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and hulk sauce.
Iced Tea
Original Tender Bender$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken tenders with a side of fries.
Slider Trio$15.00
Three mini burgers on Hawaiian Rolls (Smash, Popeye, Tex)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Cornelia GA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
