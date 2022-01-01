Go
Toast

Fin & Feathers

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Riverdale, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

6340 GA-85

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
TV

Location

6340 GA-85

Riverdale GA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Divas Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Privilege Restaurant And Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NODBG

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston