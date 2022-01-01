Go
Finger Lakes House

Tap room featuring 30 unique beers from New York and a tasty menu of eats!

389 W. Water Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$7.00
Potachos$7.00
Fajita$12.00
Ginger Ale$1.00
Carnitas
Mexican Street Corn Dip$8.00
Our homemade baked sweet corn dip mix with green onion, sour cream, "secret chipotle" seasoning and fresh garlic. Topped with bacon, baked to perfection and served with tortilla chips.
Pickle$12.00
BBP$15.00
A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.
Chipotle Chicken$12.00
Chicken strips, chipotle mayo, bacon, pimento cheese, sliced tomato and gouda cheese, grilled on a Ciabatta bread.
BURRITO BOWL$10.00
Greens, seasoned grains, shredded carrot, black bean, corn and edamame salad mix, tomato, lime sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds. Your choice of chicken, Carnita pork or steak, topped with tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

389 W. Water Street

Elmira NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
