Fire Island Grill

Fire Island Grill is an island inspired fast casual restaurant serving Rice Bowls, Sandwiches and Salads.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1230 Madera Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (2793 reviews)

Popular Items

Macaroni Salad$2.99
Our famous Tropical Mac Salad! No meal is complete without it!
Pineapple Teriyaki Bowl$5.99
A kid's sized classic! Grill chicken & fresh vegetables with your choice of rice of noodles
Blackened Shrimp Bowl$12.99
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Steak Bowl$13.99
Char-Grilled steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Bowl$10.99
Char-grill chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables
Tofu Bowl$10.99
Sautéed tofu served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Steak and Chicken Platter$18.99
Two great flavors served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad
(50% more than our bowls)
Big Kahuna Chicken Platter$16.99
Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad
(50% more than our bowls)
Chicken & Steak Bowl$11.99
A combo of our chicken and steak served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Pork Bowl$10.99
Tender pulled pork served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1230 Madera Rd

Simi Valley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
