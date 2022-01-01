Go
Fire Wings Lodi

JUST WING IT!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd. • $$

Avg 4.2 (617 reviews)

Popular Items

10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
DIP - RANCH$0.50
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd.

Lodi CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

