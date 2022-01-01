Go
FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years! Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, wheat, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
Chocolate Pudding$11.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$7.95
Insulated FoMu Bag$4.00
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles
(contains coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, wheat, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
Magic Bars- 3 pack$10.00
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
(contains soy, peanuts, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time

Location

140 Brookline Ave

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
