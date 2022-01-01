Go
Food A Fare

Come in and enjoy!

139 Eastgate Plaza

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie$11.00
Rich & creamy filling wih pie crust topping, served with 1 side
Grilled Cheese$4.00
Chicken & Dumplings Friday$9.00
Peach Cobbler$3.50
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$11.00
Classic creole dish topped with rice, served with 1 side
Beef Tips$14.00
Slowly braised beef in demi-glace with fresh rosemary, served with 1 side (chef recommends rice)
Meatloaf$11.00
Classic meatloaf with sweet tomato based topping, served with 1 side
Roasted Chicken Half$13.00
Herb roasted chicken half, served with 1 side
Toasted French Bread (2)$1.00
Location

139 Eastgate Plaza

East Alton IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
