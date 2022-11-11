Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heaterz 1500 Main St.

1500 Main St.

Alton, IL 62002

Popular Items

3 Tenders & 2 Sides
2 Tenders & 1 Side
Spicy Cheese Curds

Combos

(8) Jumbo Wings & 1 Side

$11.99
Chicken Sandwich & 1 Side

Chicken Sandwich & 1 Side

$10.99
2 Drumsticks & 2 Sides

2 Drumsticks & 2 Sides

$8.99

2 Hand Breaded Drumsticks, deep fried to perfection, optional Nashville Hot, served with any 2 sides

Drumstick & 1 Side

Drumstick & 1 Side

$4.99

Hand Breaded Drumstick, deep fried to perfection, optional Nashville Hot, served with any side

Fried Shrimp (6) & 2 Sides

Fried Shrimp (6) & 2 Sides

$10.99

Fried Shrimp (6) & 2 Sides

3 Tenders & 2 Sides

3 Tenders & 2 Sides

$11.99

3 Famous Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, optional Nashville Hot, served with any 2 sides

2 Tenders & 1 Side

2 Tenders & 1 Side

$6.99

2 Famous Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, optional Nashville Hot, served with any side

Chicken Livers & 2 Sides

Chicken Livers & 2 Sides

$9.99

Hand Breaded, Marinated Chicken Livers, optional Nashville Hot, served with any 2 sides

Chicken Gizzards & 2 Sides

Chicken Gizzards & 2 Sides

$9.99

Hand Breaded, Marinated Chicken Gizzards, optional Nashville Hot, served with any 2 sides

Chicken Livers & Gizzards & 2 sides

Chicken Livers & Gizzards & 2 sides

$9.99

Hand Breaded, Marinated mix of Chicken Livers & Gizzards, optional Nashville Hot, served with any 2 sides

Meats

(8) Jumbo Wings

$9.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Drumstick

Drumstick

$2.69

Hand breaded and fried to perfection

Chicken Tenders (2)

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

Hand breaded, and the best in ALTON

Fried Shrimp (6)

Fried Shrimp (6)

$8.99
Livers & Gizzards

Livers & Gizzards

$7.99

Only at Heaterz!!! Try them NOW

Livers

Livers

$7.99
Gizzards

Gizzards

$7.99

(50) Jumbo Wings

$55.99

Specialities

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99

Simply a Must Try

Nashville Hot Pork Rinds

Nashville Hot Pork Rinds

$3.99

Flavor Favors the Bold

Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Sides

Flatliner Fries

$2.99
Sidewinder Fries

Sidewinder Fries

$3.99

Crisy, Hot & Wavy

Nashville Street Corn

Nashville Street Corn

$2.99

Soon To Be Famous Street Corn, Nashville Style

Nashville Collard Greens

Nashville Collard Greens

$2.99

Only The Finest Recipe, With Some Heat

Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.99

All The Fixins, All The Flavor

Dixie Slaw

Dixie Slaw

$2.99

Created in the South

Family Style

10 Drumsticks & 2 Large Sides

10 Drumsticks & 2 Large Sides

$29.99

10 Hand Breaded Drumsticks, Fried to perfection! Enjoy Plain or Nashville Hot! Two Jumbo Sides, Plenty to Feed The Family!!!

10 Tenders & 2 Large Sides

10 Tenders & 2 Large Sides

$34.99

10 Jumbo Hand Breaded Tenders with 2 Large Sides, Enjoy Plain or Nashville Hot! Enough To Feed The Family!!!

30 Wings & 2 Large Sides

$34.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.99

All The Best Flavors

Arizona Tea

$1.99

Pick you favorite tea flavor!

Water

$0.50

Sauces

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.79

Choice of One

Alcohol

Made by Heater! Try this out!!

Boozy Slush

$7.00

House Special … Made by Heater himself!

Bud Light 16oz Aluminum

$3.75

Budweiser 16oz Aluminum

$3.75

Busch Light 16oz Aluminum

$3.75

Stag 16oz Can

$3.00

Miller High Life 16oz Can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Nashville HOT Fried Chicken, Adult Slushies & Famous Chicken Tenders, Plus Street Corn, Collard Greens & Other Favorites

Location

1500 Main St., Alton, IL 62002

Directions

