Go
Toast

FoodTrip

A culinary journey to Philippine's authentic cuisine.

230 E. Betteravia • $$

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Pata$23.00
Pinakbet$17.00
Pancit Bihon$17.00
Lumpiang Shanghai$14.00
Meat Eggroll
Lomi$17.00
Garlic Rice ALA 4$8.00
Fried rice with garlic
Kare Kare$21.00
Beef brisket and Tripe in peanut sauce and mixed vegetables
Tocilog$14.00
Tocino (sweet cured pork), garlic fried rice and two eggs.
Pork Barbecue$16.00
Authentic Pinoy Style Barbecue
Tokwa't Baboy$14.00
Fried pork belly and fried tofu with tangy and spicy vinegar and soy sauce mixture.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

230 E. Betteravia

Santa Maria CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jimmy's Bravo Pizza

No reviews yet

Home of the Bravo Grande pizza 🍕
Use promo code BOGO at checkout to apply our buy one, get one half price deal for small, medium, and large pizzas!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Natural Cafe

No reviews yet

Fresh, Tasty, Affordable!

Maya Restaurant

No reviews yet

Never a trend always a tradition.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston