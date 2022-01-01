Go
Foot of the Mountain

Family style restaurant serving quality food since 1971. Breakfast served Thursday- Sunday 7am-11am, lunch and dinner until 9pm (Sunday 8pm). Diverse menu of salads, sandwiches, steaks, seafood and chicken is sure to please everyone in your party.

14191 Buchanan Trail West

Location

Mercersburg PA

Sunday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
