Go
Toast

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

We are excited to offer pre-ordering for your upcoming performance!
For intermission orders, select the performance start time as your pickup time.
Only bottled water and drinks in a P.A.C. souvenir cup are allowed in the theater.
ID required for all alcoholic drinks.

400 W College Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Canyon Road Chardonnay$6.00
Canyon Road White Zinfandel$6.00
Large P.A.C. Souvenir Cup$3.00
This 16oz reusable cup is perfect for soda, spirits and beer and is allowed inside the theater.
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
Terra D'Oro Moscato$8.00
Northern Sacramento Valley, California 2019 - 9.5%
This wine is vibrant with aromas of honey, white peach, honeysuckle, pineapple, and lemon zest on the nose. Vibrant flavors of Meyer lemon, pineapple, anise, and generous viscosity are showcased on the palate.
Canyon Road Moscato$6.00
Canyon Road Merlot$6.00
Chloe Pinot Noir$8.00
Monterey County, California 2016 - 13.9%
Chloe Pinot Noir is an elegant, yet complex wine. It exudes fruit-forward flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, juicy plum and black cherry. Finishing with soft notes of spicy clove and vanilla.
Maestro Riesling$8.00
Germany 2018 - 9%
This wine is made from grapes grown in the Rhine region of Germany. It is slightly sweet with aromas and flavors of peaches and pears.
Bottled Water$3.00
See full menu

Location

400 W College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ACOCA Coffee

No reviews yet

Appleton's longest running coffee roastery.

Home Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Voted best burgers in the Fox Cities 2 years in a row.

Olde Town Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rookie's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston