Fresco's Cantina

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

12-14 31st Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)

Popular Items

Pastelon (Ground Beef)$15.00
Caribbean Seasoned Ground Beef/Sweet Plantain/Three Cheese Blend/Lettuce/Secret Sauce
French Fries$5.00
Playa del Carmen (Baja Fish)$15.00
Beer Battered Mahi Mahi/Red Cabbage/Cantina Sauce/Cilantro
Guacamole
Ripe Avocado/Diced Onions/Tomato/Lime juice/fresh cilantro
Pollo Robado (Chicken)$14.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
Flautas "Taquitos"$12.00
Crispy deep fried rolled chicken tacos topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Quesadilla$10.00
12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.
Cantina Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko crusted Chicken Breast, topped with our melted 4 cheese blend, crispy applewood- bacon, pickled purple cabbage and Bacon-Chipotle Mayo in a toasted brioche bun - served with our famous fries
El Norteno (Salmon)$26.00
Pan Seared 8oz Atlantic Salmon topped with our Guava-Chili sauce and lime zest on a bed of our sautéed pepper trio & onions - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.
Cantina Nachos$12.00
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
12-14 31st Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
