Go
Toast

Fresh Choice Café

From the fresh-made salads and sandwiches to the homemade soups, Fresh Choice Cafe' lives up to its name…
Gourmet sandwiches and wraps, homemade soups, fresh salads, quiche, sides, vegetarian options, daily specials and homemade desserts

805 Wicker Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Café Choice Sandwich$8.75
Turkey, Havarti, apples and apple mayo on choice of bread/wrap and a side.
Southwest Salad$6.95
Black beans & corn, tortilla chips, tomato, peppers, onions & cheddar on green leaf
Kelly Club$8.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard & lettuce (it's great grilled) and a side.
Café Choice Salad$8.95
Turkey, havarti, apples, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds on green leaf with fat-free raspberry dressing
Caesar Salad$6.75
Green Leaf, bacon bits, croutons & parmesan with Caesar dressing on the side.
Full - $6.75; Half - $4.50
Side Items
pasta salad, loaded potato salad, cranberry salad, broccoli salad, cup of soup (please order from Cafe Favorites), fruit cup (seasonal), chips, pretzels, veggie sticks
Chef Salad$8.95
Turkey, ham, cheddar, egg & veggies on green leaf
Fresh Choice Salad$6.75
Cucumber, carrots, onion, zucchini, peppers & tomato on green leaf
Full - $6.75; Half - $4.50
Turkey Melt$8.95
Turkey, cheddar and bacon on a grilled croissant and a side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Grilled chicken , Parmesan, bacon and lettuce with Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.
See full menu

Location

805 Wicker Street

Sanford NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoke and Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GiGi’s Creations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coach's - Sanford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Fonda Lupita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston