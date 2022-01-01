Go
Friend of a Farmer

Since 1986 Friend of a Farmer has been a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement. We’ve created a reputation for seasonally fresh and local ingredients within an atmosphere unlike anything else in New York City.

77 Irving Place

Popular Items

ROSE CLUB$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, arugula, tomato & cheddar cheese on homemade honey whole wheat bread with Russian dressing.
FARMERS MARKET$19.00
Spinach, sautéed mushrooms & cheddar cheese served with a side of home fries
BARN BURGER$20.00
Sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, arugula & bacon served with fries
SALMON BENEDICT$21.00
Poached eggs, Canadian bacon & hollandaise on a homemade cheddar biscuit. Served with a side of home fries
FRIES$8.00
VEGAN POT PIE$24.00
Mushrooms, red peppers, corn, peas & onions served with a pastry crust
BARN BURGER$20.00
Sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato & arugula on a brioche bun with fries
RUSTIC APPLE PIE$23.00
BOOMER SPECIAL$26.00
Scrambled eggs, choice of pancakes and meat with a side of home fries
CHICKEN POT PIE$26.00
Location

77 Irving Place

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
