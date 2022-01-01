Go
Frisco's Chicken

Hola! Enjoy a bit of Peru, right here in Lancaster, PA! You’ll love our healthy, quick service, authentic Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, sides and desserts. All made with fresh locally sourced ingredients, and, most importantly, served with a smile!
When visiting our restaurant we ask that you please be mindful of our neighbors! Parking is available in the lined spots along the side of our building ONLY (please do not park along our neighbor's fences, in their alley, or beside their homes).
Additional parking is always available in the large parking lot across the street from the Science Factory next to Quip's.
We thank you all in advance for adhering to this when visiting us!

CHICKEN

454 New Holland Ave. • $$$

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado Empanada$3.75
Traditional Peruvian Beef Recipe
1/4 Chicken (White Meat) Meal$9.99
1/4 White meat chicken with choice of one regular side and Peruvian sauces
Whole Chicken Family Meal (No soda)$23.99
1 Whole chicken with choice of 2 large sides and Peruvian sauces
20oz Dasani Water$2.49
French Fries
Golden fried and dusted with kosher salt
Add a Set of Utensils
Adds a set of utensils to your order.
Lomo Bowl$14.99
Peruvian marinated steak sautéed with onions and tomatoes, served over white rice and French fries, dusted with sprinkle of cilantro, with your choice of our signature sauces.
Pollo Empanada$3.75
Traditional Peruvian Chicken Recipe
Pollo Bowl$11.99
Our Peruvian fried rice and black beans, topped with our signature Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, topped with your choice of seasoned corn, green beans, fried plantains, or Brussels sprouts, with sauce of your choice.
Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice
Authentic Peruvian Style Chicken Fried Rice with ginger, chicken, egg, green onions, and soy sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

454 New Holland Ave.

Lancaster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
