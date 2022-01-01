Go
Toast

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

Come in and enjoy!

630 S. Fifth St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fuel Bowl$13.00
Brown Rice, Quinoa, peppers, onions, black beans, roasted corn salsa, salsa verde
Side Protein
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
Smashburger$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
Fuel Burger$16.00
Grilled Angus beef patty, white cheddar, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo & BBQ sauce on pretzel bun.
Silverware
Truffle Fries$8.00
Dusted with parmesan & herb, side of ketchup.
See full menu

Location

630 S. Fifth St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The National Cafe & Takeaway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Rites

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arts @ Large Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don's Grocery & Liquor

No reviews yet

At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and brought it to today. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston