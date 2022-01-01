Go
Gandolfo's NY Deli

Serving the best sandwiches in the Omaha area since 2005!

SANDWICHES

6303 Center St • $

Avg 4.6 (3029 reviews)

Popular Items

The Crew$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
6" Hampton$6.59
Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot or Cold
I Love New York$12.19
Double portions of pastrami and corned beef, swiss, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye. Served Hot
6" Little Italy$7.29
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
Upstate$5.09
Sausage, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
12" Little Italy$11.98
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll. Served Cold
6" Bridge Hampton$6.59
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce tomato, avocado, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Cold
Chips$1.49
Your Choice of Lays chip
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6303 Center St

Omaha NE

Sunday7:50 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 9:00 pm
