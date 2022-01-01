Garden Deli & Pizzeria

Stripers Bar and Grille

Stripers Bar and Grille is a 3 floor restaurant with every seat overlooking the water.

Our first floor features steamed bar with view of the sound also outdoor patio and screened in porch, if you want to come by water, boat slips available when dinning in at Striper's

The second floor is a great family dining experience with views of Albemarle sound and full bar

Up top on the 3rd floor is the breathtaking view with outside deck dining and inside seating with the ultimate dining experience

We are committed to serving the freshest seafood. We buy local seafood when available and we make everything in the house from sauce's, dessert's dressing's, etc.

Stripers Bar and Grille is here to cater to your every need!

