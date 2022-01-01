Go
Toast
  • /
  • Manteo
  • /
  • Garden Deli & Pizzeria

Garden Deli & Pizzeria

Your friendly hometown pizzeria and sandwich shop.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

512 Hwy 64/264 • $

Avg 4.4 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Waffle Fries$3.99
With ranch
French Fries$2.25
Philly Cheese Steak$6.99
Large Garden Salad$5.79
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots
Mozzarella Sticks$6.29
18" Pizza$14.49
Build your own large New York style hand tossed pizza, baked in a stone oven. Feeds 3 to 4 people
14" Pizza$11.99
Build your own Small New York style hand tossed pizza, baked in a stone oven. Feeds 2 to 3 people.
Greek Salad$8.29
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini peppers and tomatoes served with red wine vinaigrette
Slice of Pizza$1.99
Dozen Boneless Wings$11.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

512 Hwy 64/264

Manteo NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Darrell's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lost Colony Brewery & Tavern

No reviews yet

"From the British Isles to the Barrier Islands"

Stripers Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Stripers Bar and Grille is a 3 floor restaurant with every seat overlooking the water.
Our first floor features steamed bar with view of the sound also outdoor patio and screened in porch, if you want to come by water, boat slips available when dinning in at Striper's
The second floor is a great family dining experience with views of Albemarle sound and full bar
Up top on the 3rd floor is the breathtaking view with outside deck dining and inside seating with the ultimate dining experience
We are committed to serving the freshest seafood. We buy local seafood when available and we make everything in the house from sauce's, dessert's dressing's, etc.
Stripers Bar and Grille is here to cater to your every need!
Where EVERYONE is a VIP!

Blue Water Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston