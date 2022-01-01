Go
Gateway City Arts

92 Race St

Beef Gulash$12.00
Czech goulash (beef), served with sourdough bread
Beet Salad With Goat Cheese$6.00
Garlic Soup$5.00
Potato, garlic, herbs and spices with house-made croutons
Potato Gulash$12.00
Czech goulash with smoked sausage, served with potato
Chicken Paprikash$12.00
Traditional Czech stewed chicken, spices, served with rice
The Goat$9.00
Goat cheese, caramelized onion, pesto, parmesan. *10 - 15 min prep
Braised Boneless Beef Rib$18.00
Burgundy braised, roasted fennel and mashed potatoes
Mushroom Risotto$12.00
Mushroom mix, caramelized fennel, parmesan
Location

92 Race St

Holyoke MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
